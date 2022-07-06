Less than two weeks out from Primary Election Day, Frederick County is still recruiting election judges.
Roughly 750 people had signed up to work as election judges at the county's 63 polling sites as of Wednesday, Frederick County Board of Elections Director Barbara Wagner said. In 2018, nearly 950 election judges helped run the same number of sites.
Applications are still trickling in, Wagner said Wednesday, but Frederick County residents should expect long lines if they vote in person July 19.
“The lines may be long, but we’ll do the best we can to make the experience as positive as we can for each voter,” she said.
In an ideal world, the Board of Elections would have 900 to 940 election judges, with around 15 at each site, Wagner said. But it can get by with eight to 10 workers at each site.
With fewer judges at polling sites, some might have to double up on duties, Wagner said. One election judge might be asked to watch two ballot marking machines at once, for example, or pass out provisional ballots and also help people with same-day voter registration.
Election judges work 15 hours on Primary Election Day, Wagner added. The more judges the Board of Elections recruits, the longer and more frequent the breaks each can take.
Although the board usually stops holding training classes for election judges by the time early voting begins, it scheduled additional sessions for next week in a push to bring in more workers.
Election judges are paid $175 per day, plus $50 for the mandatory training class. Chief judges, who oversee operations and get additional training, make $225 per day and $75 for training.
“There’s still time for anyone who’s interested to get online, fill out an application and we’ll get you into a training class ASAP,” Wagner said.
Early voting is scheduled to start Thursday and run through July 14 at four Frederick County sites: Trinity Recreation Center, Urbana Regional Library, Thurmont Regional Library and Middletown Primary School.
Any registered voter can vote at any early voting center.
Most races on the ballot are partisan — open only to registered Democrats or Republicans — any registered voter may choose candidates for the Frederick County Board of Education.
The state races on the ballot are for governor, attorney general, comptroller and members of the House of Delegates and state Senate. There are federal races for U.S. Senate and 6th District in Congress.
The Frederick County races are for executive, County Council, sheriff, state’s attorney, register of wills, clerk of the circuit court, judge of the orphans’ court, and circuit court judge, in addition to school board.
Information about candidates is available at The Frederick News-Post’s voters guide at https://tinyurl.com/fnpvotersguide.
Voters have until July 19 to request a mail-in ballot and until 5 p.m. July 15 to request an online ballot.
Though Wagner has been involved in local elections since 2008, when she was a poll judge at Carroll Manor Elementary School in Adamstown, July 19 will be her first time running a county election as director of the board of elections. She was named director in December.
She oversaw the city of Frederick's election in November 2021, as interim county election director.
The work is tiring, she said Wednesday, but the pride and excitement for the days ahead overshadows the exhaustion.
“I mean, this is what we work for all year,” she said.
