Name: Brad Young
Political party: Democrat
Where you live: Walkersville
Current occupation and employers: President & CEO of Maryland Financial Planners. I am a certified financial planner and a certified trust and financial advisor.
Political experience: I was elected to the Frederick County Board of Education in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
1 – Why are you running for the County Council? (75 words max)
I was born and raised in Frederick County. My wife, Cheryl, and I have raised our three daughters here. We currently have four grandchildren in Frederick County. It has been a great place for my family, and I would never live anywhere else. As a businessman and as someone with great knowledge of our school system, our parks, our public safety, and our transportation needs, I know I can contribute to keeping Frederick County great!
2 – What is the most important issue in this race? How specifically would you address it? (100 words max)
There are three very important issues to me — education, growth, and public safety. Growth is the most important as it has a major impact on both education and public safety. Frederick County has experienced rapid growth and it has been tough for our infrastructure to keep up. We need to address the growth issue and make sure that we have seats for students and first responders for our residents. We need to revaluate policies that allow growth where there is already overcrowding. This will be a top priority of mine.
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you to hold this position? (100 words max)
I have served 12 years on the Board of Education for Frederick County, and I have worked with closely elected officials and constituents. I am proud to work with anybody and everybody that wants to work together for the betterment of our county. I have also run a very successful business in Frederick County for over 20 years and strongly believe that we need some people on the council that have business backgrounds. Our county puts a lot of regulations on businesses. It is good to have the perspective of someone who has to comply with them on the council.
4 – What is one major issue the current County Council has handled poorly? What would you have done differently? (100 words max)
This is not a criticism of the council, but I think that we need to continue to evaluate the relationship between the council and the county executive. We now have a government with a legislative branch and an executive branch. We need to make sure that future councils and the new county executive work well together for the betterment of the county. We need to make sure that all council members are accessible to the public. I pledge to be open and transparent in all my actions as a council member if elected.
5 – What do you think of the county's goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by 2040? (100 words max)
I fully support this goal. Frederick County has a rich history in agriculture. Preserving farmland from development is wise. We are a large county, and 100,000 acres is a minimal amount that we should strive to keep in farming. I would support efforts to incentivize farmers to preserve their land for agriculture. Open fields are part of the beauty of our county and why people want to live here. Using smart growth can allow us to have the desired growth we want while preserving plenty of open space.
6 – How well does the county do at attracting new businesses and significant employers? What should the county do? (100 words max)
Overall, Frederick County has done a pretty good job at attracting new employers. I will add that many employers are seeking out Frederick County for the quality of life here and because they find many of their employees are already living here. It is always a delicate balance between offering potential employers tax breaks to come here versus what is gained by having them here. We must be proactive in trying to get more employers here, which will take pressure off overcrowded roads. Living where you work is also better for your quality of life.
7 – What do you think of the Livable Frederick Master Plan? How should the county grow in population and development? (100 words max)
The plan is good and was developed with a lot of public input. I don't know that everyone agrees with everything in it, but overall, it is a great road map for where we should head as a county. It deals with some of the issues that are my top priorities in education, growth, and public safety. It is a plan that should be used as a road map, but also one that can be revised as conditions change. It should be reviewed a minimum of every five years. Some growth is inevitable. We must be ready to handle it!
8 – Do you support a plan to widen interstates 270 and 495 and add tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
I am not a supporter of more toll roads, as that hurts many people who must travel every day for work. I would advocate for the widening of U.S. 15 15 through Frederick, which is always overcongested. The best way to relieve these major roads is to attract employers that will keep workers here in Frederick County. I have looked at the plan for extending mass transit further towards Frederick and will be open to hearing more about that and the benefits.
9 – How well is the county caring for a rapidly growing population of older residents? How would you address future needs? (100 words max)
This issue is very important to me, as I work with a lot of older residents in the county. Many are facing their costs of living here going up faster than their ability to pay it. We need to continue to expand the services available to seniors in the county. I was happy with the income tax cut that was recently passed to help lower-income seniors. We need to also relook at and maybe expand the real estate tax cap on what a senior is being taxed on with their personal residence. We want our seniors to stay here!
10 – Has the county spent its money wisely? Give specific examples. (100 words max)
Overall, I would say that the current administration has done a good job balancing the spending that they have approved with the revenues that they have coming in. This past year, the amount that was given to the Board of Education was greatly needed and well invested. I was also pleased with many of the grants that were given to nonprofits in the community that are providing services that the county government can not provide. I Believe in Me is one that received a grant and will help at-risk students in our county, which is a great investment!
