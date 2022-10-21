BOE Candidate Forum gallery
Buy Now

Six of the seven Frederick County Board of Education candidates in this year's general election appeared at a forum this month at New Spire Arts Stages. From left: Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Cindy Rose, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Local News Network at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism and Capital News Service sent questionnaires to all 155 school board candidates in Maryland. It received responses from 110 candidates, including all seven running in the general election in Frederick County.

Nancy A. Allen

Nancy A. Allen
Buy Now

Nancy A. Allen
Olivia Angolia
Buy Now

Olivia Angolia
Ysela Bravo
Buy Now

Ysela Bravo
Rae Gallagher
Buy Now

Rae Gallagher
Cindy Rose
Buy Now

Cindy Rose
Dean Rose
Buy Now

Dean Rose
Karen Yoho
Buy Now

Karen Yoho

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription