The Local News Network at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism and Capital News Service sent questionnaires to all 155 school board candidates in Maryland. It received responses from 110 candidates, including all seven running in the general election in Frederick County.
Nancy A. Allen
Age: 60
Employment: Yes, I work for a professional membership association
Education: Bachelor of Social Work, McDaniel College (Western Maryland College)
Why are you running for the school board?
I saw a need for a more fair and balanced representation on the board that would directly reflect and represent Frederick County. The decisions made by the BOE have been in direct opposition to what the majority of parents and the community wanted for their children. The disregard for the rights of parents, lack of accountability from the BOE for the disastrous situation of FCPS special education population that resulted in a DOJ investigation, and the lack of transparency in the implementation of policies and curriculum based on ideologies, theories and practices not founded on qualifiable or quantifiable research. I want to rebuild the trust that has been lost by the current BOE.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
I have a varied and strong skill set that includes management and leadership in the areas of human resources, daily business operations, events, grants, contracts and compliance with local, state and federal laws and regulations. I will serve the parents, children and teachers of Frederick County Public Schools as a conservative critical thinker with a passion and persistence for the truth. Children are our future. Let’s focus on building and creating leaders for tomorrow.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
Admiring public leaders is not something I do. I either like or dislike, agree or disagree with current leadership and their decisions. I have not been invested in admiration of public leaders for many years, so the last public leader that left a significant impression on me was Ronald Reagan.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
I feel that academics are the most important issue facing our school system. The focus on serving the student with a traditional learning experience has fallen to the wayside. Ideologies and theories that are being taught and practiced in the classroom that take time away from the core subject matter. The goal would be to bring each student up to the greatest achievement level based on their abilities and provide a challenging environment for students in order to stimulate the desire to learn while creating critical thinkers and leaders for the future.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
School and classroom safety are critically important for students and teachers. I fully support all Student Resource Officer (SRO) programs in place and would work to strengthen those programs through advocacy and funding at the county level.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
We need to give all students the ability to discern for themselves the good, the bad and the ugly of past events. Allow students to understand that with history, decisions were made based on what was known and practiced at a particular time or period and how those events influenced where we are today. We don’t need to segregate history based on race. We can teach history as a subject that allows the students to discern and apply critical thinking skills to determine the outcomes of past actions and how you can take what was learned in the past, apply it to today and how history helps us to make better decisions for today and future generations.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
Any book that contains pornographic pictures and content. Many books under question and discussion that have parents upset and addressing their school boards are books that violate the federal laws on child pornography.
***
Olivia Angolia
Age: 31
Employment: I manage a local small business, and I’ve also been a health practitioner for 10 years.
Education: I completed half of my associate's degree from Frederick Community College, then opted for trade school instead.
Why are you running for the school board?
I am running on the Education Not Indoctrination slate with Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose to ensure that all children receive the best quality education possible, focused on the core academic subjects and with no political or ideological bias. Our goals also focus on parental rights, not keeping secrets from parents and ensuring that they have power over their children’s medical decisions and education. I would also like to expand vocational education opportunities and implement mandatory financial literacy classes.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
I am passionate about ensuring that every child gets an excellent education, that we are creating productive members of society whether they go into the workforce, higher education, etc. As a graduate of the FCPS system and lifelong Frederick resident, I can bring a unique perspective to the board, one similar to the positions of our county’s younger families and their concerns. Being a business manager at a successful Frederick County business, I have experience in administration and management, in addition to being a practitioner in health sciences.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
I admire Rand Paul, because he stands for truth and justice. He is not swayed by political parties or agendas. He believes in small government, personal responsibility, fiscal conservatism, parental rights and school choice.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
School boards have been abdicating their responsibilities and duties to do what’s best for a child’s education. There is too much focus on sexuality, racial division and political activism. I want to remove all of that from the classroom. These are family topics of discussion, not government school discussions. Government has no place teaching its preferred ideologies. Transparency and accountability to parents and taxpayers are equally as important, especially considering our recent DOJ investigation that revealed overuse and abuse of seclusion and restraint. FCPS should be recording all committee meetings and making them easily available to the public to restore public trust through transparency.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
Expanding the SRO program is an option that should be reviewed to strengthen student and staff safety. I would also want to review and strengthen current safety policies and make sure every school is complying. Those practices and protocols should be universal throughout FCPS.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
We don’t teach history without infusing emotion and racial bias. That’s very concerning. Children graduate without knowing that we are a country founded on Judeo-Christian principles. We teach them to believe America was founded on slavery and white supremacy. That should bother every parent and taxpayer funding those lies.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
Any book with pornographic material should not be on school library shelves. There needs to be a vigorous process to review library books that are already adopted, and any prospective books.
***
Ysela Bravo
Age: 55
Employment: HR Manager, Asian American Center of Frederick
Education: B.A., Ryokan College
Why are you running for the school board?
I am running for school board because I believe that all children should have the broad educational choices and experiences that were afforded to my children. As a former PTA president and substitute teacher, I know firsthand that a nurturing learning environment comes about only through steadfast dedication and hard work. I look forward to meeting this challenge, to serving the community, and to expanding opportunities for success for every child in the county.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
My experience as a human resources manager has taught me the value of successful recruiting and retention plans. I also quickly learned the importance of establishing a sound understanding with employees through clear communication. I have successfully advocated for my employees under tight budgets. I have served as treasurer and president of NMES PTA and was a substitute teacher, including in special education classes. As the human resources and community relations manager at a local nonprofit that serves this community, I’ve gained invaluable insight into the experiences of families in need and the difficulties they face with school communications.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
I live in Frederick County and have been impressed by our county executive, Jan Gardner. She has had to lead a purple and divided county through growth and change while instituting a new charter government. Our county has a triple A bond rating and has experienced economic growth even through a pandemic. She has brought back funds to our county that help those who need it and has shown her dedication to our schools through funding.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
Retention is the most important issue in this race. From our bus drivers and custodians to our teachers and administrators, recruiting and retaining an energetic, talented staff has to be a top priority because these individuals create the environment in which our children learn and thrive. Schools are just buildings until educators and staff invest in them to make them come alive. We, in turn, should be just as creative and committed to finding innovative ways to ensure that our great educators and staff want to stay in our schools and can afford to live in our community.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
School safety is always a concern. Mental health issues, bullying, harassment and violence are issues that need to be addressed. Our schools have to be a welcoming environment where every child can be seen for who they are and receive help when they need it. We need trained counselors in our schools that our students can trust and build relationships with.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
I would prefer more examples of diversity in our books and history lessons to exemplify the true history of our country.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
No. I have faith in the library professionals that stock our school libraries.
***
Rae Gallagher
Age: 41
Education: Center for Supportive Schools, Senior Program Director (MD/DC/DE region)
Education: Master in Public Administration, University of Baltimore
Why are you running for the school board?
I am personally invested in the success of Frederick County Public Schools. I am committed to enhancing our public education system through transparency and communication, full funding, and collaboration with key community stakeholders. I am not a single-issue candidate, and well aware that being a board member requires consistent pulse checks on the direction and progress of our entire school system; a collaborative and thoughtful approach; and a willingness for the tough conversations that move FCPS forward. I am focused on student achievement, increased funding, recruitment/retention of quality educators, and equitable policies for all students.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
I’ve been a Frederick County resident for about 17 years and I have two children enrolled in the public school system. I have a perspective on the challenges and opportunities within our system. Most of my career has focused on providing support, educational advocacy, and youth development for students and their families. I have the privilege of working alongside educators and staff on social-emotional learning initiatives to build leadership capacity and peer-to-peer mentoring for middle and high school students. I previously served on the Board of Education during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving me a perspective and level of experience that is unique.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
I strongly admire the leadership of Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner as a local leader who cares deeply about our community, our schools, and our county’s future. Gardner has consistently worked with colleagues across the county to build relationships, form coalitions, and listen to a variety of stakeholder perspectives.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
One of my most pressing concerns is the recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers and staff. The FCPS pay scale is not competitive to surrounding jurisdictions, but compensation is just one aspect of attracting and retaining high-quality educators. The expectation that school system employees will simply continue to do whatever it takes to get the job done is increasingly untenable. I will take long-term action in the budget planning process to ensure that all FCPS employees access a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefit structure. I will work closely with other board members, teachers and staff to address workload, though solutions will not be easy.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
Safety of school buildings is extremely important. The most effective strategies to reduce school shootings include incorporating programming that address student mental health, training teachers and educators on recognizing signs that a student may be considering harming oneself or others, ensuring that school buildings are secure, and partnering with policymakers at the state level on common-sense gun laws. I will advocate for increased mental health services and connections to community programs that address the mental health needs of all students.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
I do not have concerns with the way history is being taught within FCPS and I fully support a multicultural curriculum that embraces and celebrates diverse experiences, perspectives, and promotes inclusive values. All of our students will benefit from experiencing textbooks, materials, historical examples, and curriculum that intentionally includes people of color, LGBTQ+ people, feminists, indigenous people, and others from diverse backgrounds. As a BOE member, I will ask questions of curriculum specialists and examine existing materials while pushing for fair, accurate, and equal representation of various experiences (people of color, LGBTQ+, and other underrepresented groups).
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
I am not in favor of banning books within FCPS. The primary purpose of our public education system is to expose students to a variety of resources, perspectives, and experiences to help them develop critical thinking skills and teach them how to think for themselves. I do believe that it is important to have a clear process in place for reviewing curricular materials (which FCPS has) that allows parents and community members to review new books and materials — and provide comments on these materials. Ultimately, the BOE needs to listen to input from parents, community members, and students — but also trust the expertise of the professional educators.
***
Cindy Rose
Age: 59
Employment: Retired paralegal/office manager
Education: Why isn’t this question about “life experience?” Lots of Ph.D.’s have ruined public education.
Why are you running for the school board?
To help remove the union control and political activism in our classrooms. To restore parent/teacher control over what our children are learning and when they learn it. To store the ability to think critically about facts and circumstances instead of reacting from emotions. Schools are currently creating children who can’t cope with the world because they are being taught to be guided by their emotions.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
I’ve been advocating for parent and student rights in education for over a decade. I’ve sued FCPS and have a proven record of fighting for what’s right for parents and their children. I don’t believe any of us co-parent with government and I don’t believe in identity-driven education.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
This question isn’t relevant, so I respectfully pass.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
School boards have been abdicating their responsibilities and duties to do what is best for a child’s education. There is too much focus on emotions, sexuality, racial division and political activism. I want to remove all of that from the classroom. These are family topics of discussion, not government school discussions. Government has no place teaching its preferred ideologies. As a matter of fact, I’d say it’s illegal.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
I’m extremely concerned. Restorative justice has removed the ability to properly discipline students. Restoring consequences for bad behavior is a priority.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
We don’t teach history without infusing emotions and racial bias. That’s very concerning. Children graduate not knowing we are a country founded on Judeo-Christian principles. We teach them to believe America was founded on slavery and white supremacy. That should bother every parent and taxpayer funding those lies.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
Yes. I believe certain books have no place in a school library. We recently got “Gender Queer” removed from one of our school libraries. It’s not just vulgar. It meets the federal definition of “pornography.”
***
Dean Rose
Age: 60
Employment: I am an insurance and financial services agent with State Farm Insurance Companies.
Education: I received a Bachelor of Science degree from Marshall University.
Why are you running for the school board?
I’ve always had a passion for young people and education. I am where I am today because of the mentorship of teachers and coaches. I’ve advocated, mentored, coached and volunteered on behalf of young people for most of my life. Frederick County is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. I want to ensure that we have a school system that meets the needs of all of our students and is a source of pride in our community.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
I have 37 years of business experience and have served on both corporate and nonprofit boards. Most recently, I served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, where I served as board chair for two years. I also served as a boys varsity basketball coach in FCPS for 13 years. In preparation to serve on the BOE, I have watched or attended every board meeting since 2018, met with teachers and staff, and visited over two dozen schools.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
It’s difficult to name one public leader, but if forced to name one, I admire Barack Obama for his ability to communicate and his commitment to all Americans. I believe he was the ideal president at the time of his election and provided our country with the type of service we should all aspire to. He serves as an example to all young children that their dreams are possible.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
Our school system is facing a number of difficult issues, but I believe the most important task ahead of us is implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland due to the impact it can have on our schools, students, staff and families. Full-day pre-K for all students, a career ladder for teachers and staff, expansion of our career and technology education, and ensuring that all of our students are career and/or college ready will all have a significant impact on our students, families, staff, and our community. As a board member, I will hold our superintendent accountable for its implementation.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
FCPS has already taken significant steps to improve school safety. We have some of the best trained SROs in the entire country and we need to continue to emphasize their roles within our schools as educators and relationship builders. Every FCPS school now has a locked entry vestibule that allows the office staff to safely clear all visitors. I believe we need to continue to address bullying both online and in person through expansion of our Character Counts, Social Emotional Learning Programs, Restorative Practices, staff training, and consistent application of our discipline policies.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
I do not currently have any concerns regarding the way history is taught in FCPS schools. I will always work to ensure that our complete history is always provided to our students. Our greatness lies in the fact that we are able to learn from our past mistakes and move forward as a society. Providing our students access to our complete history, warts and all, is an important part of their education.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
I think there could always be a situation where a particular book may need to be removed from our school libraries, but I’m more concerned with ensuring that our review and approval process is thorough, and we work closely with our media specialists to make sure all of our texts are age-appropriate and offer our students a broad range of educational and life perspectives. Instead of considering what “kind” of books should not be in school libraries, I think we should examine each individual book on its own merits.
***
Karen Yoho
Age: 66
Employment: Frederick County Board of Education; office manager for Yoho Electrical Services
Education: Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Hood College
Why are you running for the school board?
Education has always been a priority of mine. I have spent the last almost 50 years of my life focused on the welfare of students. I care about public education as a great equalizer and opportunity builder for all. As a former classroom teacher of 25 years and a substitute teacher for 12 years prior to that time, I feel my experience of working in schools with staff and students provides a needed voice on the school board.
What makes you a good candidate for the board?
It takes time to learn what it means to be a Board of Education member. I have spent the past four years on the board during some of the most difficult years that anyone in a leadership position has had to navigate. While not all agree with the specific decisions that were made, I believe most will agree that our board listened and tried to find a middle ground that focused on our students. I care deeply about the school system, its students, and the employees, and I would like to continue to be a steward of our resources and taxpayers’ dollars as we work together to build on our successes and ameliorate our weaknesses as we create an even better FCPS.
Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.
Our current county executive, Jan Gardner. Gardner is a good steward of taxpayers' dollars while providing needed services to the citizens. All three rating houses have given us a AAA rating under Gardner’s watch. Frederick is the fastest growing county in Maryland showing that people desire to move here. Gardner has provided some of the highest levels of education funding to help us continue to try to dig out after the damages from the 2008 recession and bare maintenance of effort funding, in which school staff positions had to be cut. I am concerned with other services such as roads, libraries, senior citizen services, etc., and Gardner has also provided for these, but education has always been my focus.
What is the most important issue facing your school board, and what would you do about it if elected?
It varies. However, I believe the one that encompasses many concerns is class size. Parents are rightly concerned. Will students get the attention they need and deserve? The staff is burdened with workload issues and basic class coverage when classes are large. For instance, if an elementary test takes 10 minutes each to grade, each group of six tests takes one hour to grade. And that is just one part of that teacher’s day. Planning for each class/group, meeting with students, grading, making parent contacts, and on and on, expands with larger classes the time it takes to do the job well and provide the best instructional program for the students. Time and money are finite resources.
How concerned are you about school safety, and what if anything should be done to improve it?
While schools are still overall one of the safest places to be, all it takes is one tragic incident to make us all feel vulnerable.
Do you have any concerns about the way history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?
I have no concerns about the content that is taught, I just wish there was more time for teaching social studies, particularly in elementary classrooms. We need students to learn authentic and actual history, not how we would like it to have been. It also needs to be taught in an age-appropriate manner, so that students can build their understanding. Many citizens believe that we could enhance our teaching of civics to enable our students to be more involved and engaged citizens in the future.
Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?
Our media specialists have an approved system for ordering books. Recently, a high school media specialist ordered a book based on reviews. When the book arrived, the media specialist felt that the book was not age-appropriate, so it was never placed on a shelf for circulation. I have trust in our media department to make good selections based on the students in their individual buildings, the basic tenets of school librarians, and the central office director of media services.
***
To learn about county, state and federal candidates in the general election, including Frederick County Board of Education candidates, go to the News-Post's voters guide at tinyurl.com/generalelectionguide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.