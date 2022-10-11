Liz Barrett – Karen Yoho

Liz Barrett, left, and Karen Yoho

The ethics panel for the Frederick County Board of Education has ruled that member Karen Yoho did not violate board policy by accepting support from school employees' unions in her re-election bid.

Yoho is the only incumbent in the race for four seats on the school board in the Nov. 8 general election. She is one of four candidates endorsed by the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA), which represents more than 3,000 educators across the county.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

FrederickFan

Liz has turned into an unhappy, complaining person in recent years. Her role is to antagonize other board members and even staff. Not productive.

DickD

There is a big difference between a union representing it's members and a contractor doing work or seeking a contract from a organization at a later time.

