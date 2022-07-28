Barrett Yoho

Liz Barrett, left, and Karen Yoho

The two Frederick County Board of Education members running for reelection this year disagree over whether accepting advertising support from school employee unions is a conflict of interest.

Liz Barrett has criticized fellow incumbent Karen Yoho — one of the four candidates endorsed by the three unions representing Frederick County Public Schools teachers, staff and administrators — for accepting some of the contributions while the bodies were in contract negotiations.

An "apple ballot" handout paid for by the Maryland State Education Association. 

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Gotta agree with Liz Barrett on this one. Missy Dirks makes a distinction without a difference. A candidate should not accept money from anyone they are negotiating with. There may not be any actual impropriety, but appearance matters.

