The candidates on the Students First slate raised and spent more money than those on the Education Not Indoctrination slate over the period covered by the most recent round of campaign finance reports.
The two groups total seven candidates, seeking four spots on the Frederick County Board of Education.
The ENI slate is Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose. The Students First slate is Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho.
Candidates on a slate can raise and spend money as a group. Allen, Angolia and Cindy Rose did not file reports detailing their individual campaign finances, but Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho did.
Candidates are not required to submit individual finance reports if they raise and spend less than $1,000 over a given period.
The ENI slate reported $5,895 in total receipts on the most recent campaign finance report, which was due Friday evening and covers transactions between Aug. 12 and Oct. 23. Candidates on the Students First slate reported a total of $12,394.
Total receipts include individual contributions, loans and transfers from other candidates.
That figure doesn’t account for in-kind contributions, though, which are nonmonetary donations of goods or services. Candidates report the monetary value of such contributions in a separate category on campaign finance reports.
Candidates on the Students First slate listed more than $10,000 worth of in-kind contributions across their most recent reports, most of which came from the Maryland State Education Association’s Fund For Children And Public Education PAC.
MSEA is the parent organization of the Frederick County Teachers Association. Its political action committee uses funds donated by teachers and their immediate family members to help elect candidates considered “pro-public education” across the state.
Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho are endorsed by the FCTA and the other unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees, meaning they get support from MSEA.
The MSEA PAC paid for yard signs, voter contact information, newspaper advertisements and the design and printing of campaign literature for Students First candidates. The slate also received about $1,700 worth of in-kind contributions from Valerie Dale, a New Market resident married to Jack Dale, FCPS’ former superintendent.
The ENI slate did not receive any in-kind contributions.
ENI candidates spent $4,380 this cycle, $2,200 of which went toward radio advertisements. They spent an additional $1,877 on printing and mailing services.
Students First candidates spent about $10,600, mostly on printing and newspaper and online advertisements.
The ENI slate reported a $150 donation from former Frederick County Councilman Kirby Delauter.
The Students First slate reported a $200 donation from Councilman Jerry Donald, a $100 donation from Frederick Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, and a $1,000 transfer from the campaign committee for Kai Hagen, a councilman who lost the Democratic primary for Frederick County executive to Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater.
Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho each reported a $1,000 donation from U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s sixth district. All four Students First candidates reported a $100 donation from current school board President Brad Young, who is running for an at-large seat on the Frederick County Council.
The reports released Friday night are the last ones before Election Day on Nov. 8.
The ENI slate had $1,330 on hand at the end of the reporting period, while Students First candidates had about $5,000.
