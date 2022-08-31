The Frederick County Board of Education candidates on the Students First slate raised more than those on the Education Not Indoctrination (ENI) slate — but did not spend nearly as much — in the timeframe covered by the latest round of campaign finance reports.
The reports, which were due Tuesday, cover transactions from July 4 through Aug. 23.
The ENI slate, which includes Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose, brought in $3,295 during that window. The Students First slate, meanwhile — made up of Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho — brought in $4,210.
But the ENI candidates spent $6,656, while the Students First candidates spent a combined total of $1,473.
Bravo, Gallagher, Dean Rose and Yoho didn’t officially form a slate until Aug. 12. The numbers from the most recent reports reflect the combined totals of the four candidates’ individual contributions and expenditures. There is no campaign finance report yet from the new slate.
Candidates on a slate raise and spend money as a group.
Totals for the ENI slate — which has been designated as a slate since August 2021 — reflect contributions and expenditures the group received and incurred together.
The most recent report shows the ENI slate with a negative campaign balance of $72.
The ENI slate is now operating in the green, said advisor and spokesman Mark Joannides, who had been the slate’s fourth candidate before the July 19 primary election but did not advance through to the general election.
Joannides said the negative balance was likely due to the fact that donations don’t show up in the slate’s bank account the same day the candidates receive them.
The majority of the ENI slate’s expenditures this reporting cycle went to radio advertisements, which Joannides said ran on local stations WFMD and WFRE.
The Students First candidates, meanwhile, mainly spent money on yard signs and brochures.
They also received a combined $2,227 in transfers and in-kind contributions from the Western Maryland Democratic PAC, the Maryland State Education Association PAC and County Executive Jan Gardner’s campaign committee.
Those contributions covered printing costs, graphic design fees and more.
The Students First candidates are endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees.
The general election is Nov. 8. Four candidates will be elected.
