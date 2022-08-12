A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Friday disqualified Jazmin Di Cola from the County Council primary race she won by a single vote, after her opponent, Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, raised questions about Di Cola's residency.
Di Cola has five days to file an appeal. Assuming her disqualification stands, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, by state law, has until Aug. 19 to choose a replacement nominee to fill the vacancy.
Keegan-Ayer — who competed with Di Cola for the Democratic nomination for the council’s District 3 seat — sued Di Cola on Aug. 4, arguing she didn’t actually live in the district they were both seeking to represent.
Instead, Keegan-Ayer alleged, Di Cola was living in an apartment on Overton Circle, which is in Council District 1, according to state election records.
The Frederick County Charter says County Council candidates must live within the district they are seeking to represent “for at least one year prior to election or appointment.”
Di Cola and her attorney acknowledged during an eight-hour hearing Friday that she was renting an apartment on Overton Circle. She acknowledged that her furniture was there and that she had spent most of her time there in recent months.
But Di Cola still said her primary residence was on Lauren Court in west Frederick, at a home within the boundaries of District 3. She also maintained that she was actively trying to purchase a home in the district.
A safe with her jewelry and passport are in the Lauren Court house, she said, and some of her children's toys and clothes are there, too.
Di Cola's mother owns the Lauren Court townhouse.
Attorneys on Friday questioned Di Cola and a half-dozen other witnesses, including a neighbor from Lauren Court who said he almost never saw Di Cola at the property.
The property manager at the Overton Circle complex testified that Di Cola is a tenant there and signed a 12-month lease in May. The office manager at a Clarksville car dealership testified that when Di Cola signed documents related to a June car purchase, she used the Overton Circle address.
Keegan-Ayer's attorneys also leaned heavily on the fact that Di Cola asked the U.S. Postal Service to forward her mail to the Overton Circle apartment.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher said the evidence showed that Di Cola’s actions violated the county charter.
“I’m sorry, because it’s a very, very important issue,” Martz-Fisher said. “The voters of Frederick County relied on this. … I think it’s very, very unfortunate, but I can’t find any other way.”
Di Cola's attorney, Bernard Semler, said Friday evening that his client was "heartbroken" by the decision.
During the proceedings, Semler painted a picture of Di Cola as a busy single mother who — amid the pressures of running a campaign and juggling three different businesses — signed a lease at Overton Circle because she was desperate to find a temporary place for herself and her children.
“It’s a special set of circumstances,” Semler said.
Di Cola testified that she was in the process of separating from her husband when they sold the house that they owned on Sawmill Court. That was May 9. Di Cola rented the property for an additional month, until June 9.
The Sawmill Court house was within District 3.
Shortly before the rent-back period on the Sawmill Court house ended, Di Cola put in an offer on a house just a few blocks away. It, too, was in District 3.
But Di Cola was outbid, she and her Realtor testified Friday.
Di Cola has been working with the Realtor since March to find a home within District 3 to purchase, she said.
"She feels it's kind of being held against her that she had a difficult time," Semler said after the ruling. "She was trying to find a home for her kids."
At one point, Di Cola began to cry on the witness stand.
Di Cola, a political newcomer, ran a campaign that promised better representation for the largely immigrant and Hispanic-populated west side of Frederick city.
“I was dealing with so much in my life,” Di Cola said through her tears. “I had a community that wanted a voice and change.”
Keegan-Ayer said Friday evening that she was "pleased with the verdict," but "sad that it came to this."
"As candidates, we have to hold ourselves to higher standards of honesty and truthfulness. We have to have integrity. And unfortunately, there was some question here," Keegan-Ayer said. "I felt that it needed to be aired and it needed to come out.
"I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are."
This story will be updated.
(34) comments
Dicola should be criminally charged and sentenced
Quote:
” "I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are." From Keegin.
This is an extremely racial comment Keegin made. “They have to be honest”. “They” as in Hispanics as a whole. Keegin just implied that Hispanics are dishonest.
What a snooty snooty snooty snooty person Keegin just showed herself to be.
~ Plums
Who’s on first?
JDC sounds so busy that I'm not sure she would have had time to do a good job. Hopefully she finds other ways to serve. I hope here political life continues after this setback. I also hope she acknowledges this as a teachable moment about honesty.
Nice perspective
The judge made the right decision. Citizens in the district deserve the truth and an honest candidate. There are plenty of places she could have rented in the district and yet she choose not to do so. Bottom line, we owe gratitude to MC Keegan-Ayer for ensuring honesty and integrity. Truth matters.
The voters should have a right to a new primary.
Meanwhile the f’npee is allowing CD Reid to bully and harrass me and my friends here..........
Justice has prevailed.
Guess I gotta go dig up my provisional voting receipt and make sure it got counted. It wasn’t for DiCola.
12 month lease out of the precinct.
Case closed
Keegin prevails
Also, should the apt property manager be sharing / disclosing such information, isn’t that confidential?
If they were issued a subpoena, which it seems like they were they have to testify.
Trump didn’t!
Property manager/client privilege?
I noticed yesterday the stories in the f’npee mentioned witnesses. And thought, “some of those witnesses should not be speaking”
When the appropriate subpoena was issued it had to be produced.
Duces Tecum
[Latin, Bring with you.] Commonly called a Subpoena Duces Tecum, a type of legal writ requiring one who has been summoned to appear in court to bring some specified item with him or her for use or examination by the court.
A person served with a subpoena duces tecum might be required to present documents, such as business records or other pieces of physical evidence, for the inspection of the court.
I was served about a year ago as a business owner. A litigants atty wanted emails and text messages. I didn’t comply.
The 12 month lease indicates that decola had no intentions of living in the precinct. But.......we still gotta remember the poorly written residency code.......
Why do you care, you didn't vote in Democratic primary, and likely a seditionist anyway
And if they had let it pass you would be criticizing those same white liberals for no following the law. No-residency is a serious matter, but their could be a perfectly valid reason for temporarily living outside of the district. I think it is in everyones best interest to let the judge do their job.
This breaking news tells absolutely nothing. A Commentor will have the story before fnpee
“At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.”
Di Cola already has a guaranteed cause for appeal, “incompetent representation.” It is obvious Bernie Semler cannot read and the judge proved it by denying the motion to delay/dismiss.
§ 12-202. Judicial challenges
(a) In general. -- If no other timely and adequate remedy is provided by this article, a registered voter may seek judicial relief from any act or omission relating to an election, whether or not the election has been held, on the grounds that the act or omission:
(1) is inconsistent with this article or other law applicable to the elections process; and
(2) may change or has changed the outcome of the election.
(b) Place and time of filing. -- A registered voter may seek judicial relief under this section in the appropriate circuit court within the earlier of:
(1) 10 days after the act or omission or the date the act or omission became known to the petitioner; or
(2) 7 days after the election results are certified, unless the election was a gubernatorial primary or special primary election, in which case 3 days after the election results are certified.
Chill out. Let the court make its decision. Plenty of time for histrionics.
Address changes are to be made for a driver's license within 30 days of moving. What address is on her's, and when was it recorded?
Seriously, this doesn't seem difficult. Why do some people have to make everything difficult lol
I se tags that should have been changed years ago from people who have lived near me that don’t have two houses and the tags are out of state.
On the one hand, it would be a crummy way to lose an election. On the other hand, it’s gross for politicians to choose their electorate. I’m torn on this one. It will be interesting to see how & why the court decides.
If her vote and her husband’s votes are disqualified Di Cola lost the election by 1 vote.
If it turns out his vote is disqualified and MC’s total goes down, yikes
Yikes indeed!
This will surely increase the people of Frederick County's confidence in the election process..Keegan-Ayer loses - APPEAL!!! Let's decertify the election. Keegan-Ayer loses again - APPEAL!!! Now get Di Cola disqualified on a residence technically. If anyone wants to instill any fairness in the system surely,, surely Keegan-Ayer can NOT replace Di Cola on the ballot.
She should be disqualified. Her vote should be removed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.