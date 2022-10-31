Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
Mason Carter, the Republican nominee for the District 5 seat on the Frederick County Council, said he would be a “spitfire” and a vocal leader for the Republican party if elected.
Carter, who graduated from Walkersville High School in May, said he hopes to emulate the outspoken styles of former President Donald Trump and of former County Councilman Kirby Delauter, who has mentored Carter during his campaign.
“They didn’t hold back,” Carter said in a podcast interview with the News-Post. “They were vocal leaders for the party and I think that’s something that we’re lacking right now on our County Council.”
“We need someone who’s not afraid to, maybe, get in a little trouble, right, with the media. ... I’m ready to bring that spitfire to Frederick County,” he said.
Carter, like each of the six other Republican candidates running for the County Council, said he would push for the county to lower its property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to the constant-yield rate.
The constant-yield rate is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. The constant-yield rate for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value. Adopting this rate would have decreased the county’s tax revenue by $13 million for the current fiscal year.
Carter said the county could offset the decrease in revenue using money from the higher-than-expected surpluses accrued in the last two budget years.
He said he may look to trim from the budget money allocated for the county employees’ salaries and benefits, too. The county’s $792 million budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 included $164 million for employee salaries and $74 million for benefits.
Carter’s opponent in the race for the District 5 seat, which represents the northern part of the county, is Democratic candidate Julianna Lufkin, who is a self-employed homeschool teacher, caterer and blacksmith.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting, which is underway, is open until Nov. 3. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
In his podcast interview, Carter said he disagreed with the council’s decision in October 2021 to approve the $20 million purchase of a 26-acre property at Himes Avenue. He said the council rushed its decision and that the county should have instead used surplus revenue to offer tax breaks.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(6) comments
OMG. He wants to be just like Kirby Delauter!! No one should ever want to be like this angry, unprofessional, incompetent, he who shall not be named person! We don't need this immature, inexperienced individual in elected office.
🙄
He will be County Executive someday. You watch!
OMG, no!!!!! I sure hope the folks in his district use common sense.
OMG.
Madison Cawthorn incarnated….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.