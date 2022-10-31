Mason Carter
Mason Carter

Mason Carter

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.

Mason Carter, the Republican nominee for the District 5 seat on the Frederick County Council, said he would be a “spitfire” and a vocal leader for the Republican party if elected.

(6) comments

FrederickFan

OMG. He wants to be just like Kirby Delauter!! No one should ever want to be like this angry, unprofessional, incompetent, he who shall not be named person! We don't need this immature, inexperienced individual in elected office.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

🙄

mgoose806

He will be County Executive someday. You watch!

Hayduke2

OMG, no!!!!! I sure hope the folks in his district use common sense.

sevenstones1000

OMG.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Madison Cawthorn incarnated….

