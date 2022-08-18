M.C. Keegan-Ayer
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer

M.C. Keegan-Ayer

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee on Thursday voted 6-5 to make M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party's nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council, capping off weeks of drama. 

The vote means Keegan-Ayer, the current president of the council, will advance to the November general election despite losing by a single vote to challenger Jazmin Di Cola in the July 19 primary.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(5) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

At least the FNP has her on record for her Friday racist comment

Report Add Reply
sej58

The right decision.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Right decision 👍

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Good.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Wonderful! The majority made the right decision. Onward to victory MC!

Report Add Reply

