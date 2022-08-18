The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee on Thursday voted 6-5 to make M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party's nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council, capping off weeks of drama.
The vote means Keegan-Ayer, the current president of the council, will advance to the November general election despite losing by a single vote to challenger Jazmin Di Cola in the July 19 primary.
Tarolyn Thrasher, a Frederick resident who ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Maryland House of Delegates District 3, received five of the 11 votes cast Thursday night.
Days after the primary results were certified, Keegan-Ayer sued Di Cola in Frederick County Circuit Court, alleging she didn't live in the district they both sought to represent.
A judge sided with Keegan-Ayer and disqualified Di Cola on Aug. 12.
Under state law, it was up to the central committee to nominate a replacement to fill the vacancy. Keegan-Ayer was not the automatic choice.
This story will be updated.
At least the FNP has her on record for her Friday racist comment
The right decision.
Right decision 👍
Good.
Wonderful! The majority made the right decision. Onward to victory MC!
