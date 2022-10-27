Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Maryland Del. Barrie Ciliberti said he is running for re-election to continue championing causes he is passionate about, including protecting emergency room nurses from assault and preventing women from getting abortions.
“I think some of my ideas are consistent with the county,” said Ciliberti, a Republican, “and if implemented, I think would make the county better, make the citizenry more protected.”
Ciliberti, who has represented parts of Frederick and Carroll counties for more than seven years, finished third in this year’s Republican primary for three seats in District 4. He was behind April Fleming Miller and incumbent Del. Jesse Pippy, but ahead of Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes.
His Democratic challengers for the three open seats in the largely Republican district include Andrew Duck, Brandon Duck and Millicent Hall.
The Maryland general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
After representing part of Montgomery County between 1995 and 1999, Ciliberti was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to represent District 4 in 2015. He was elected to the seat in 2018.
Between the 2015 and 2022 legislative sessions, Ciliberti introduced 25 bills that, among other actions, would have restricted abortion access and increased penalties for drunk driving and assaulting an emergency health care worker.
None of the bills that Ciliberti introduced passed, but the contents of some of them were incorporated into other bills, he said.
In the House of Delegates, Republicans are outnumbered by Democrats, 99 to 42, Ciliberti said.
“There are things that can be done in committee and subcommittee that can affect some of the legislation coming out,” he said, “but we are, as I said, in the minority, and we have to accept that.”
Sometimes, Ciliberti said, it’s worth filing a bill to start a conversation, “knowing full well, in some cases, it’s like Little Bighorn and we’re Custer.”
He said he’s helped kill bills that he believed would hurt Frederick County residents or Marylanders financially, but did not give examples.
During the most recent legislative session, Ciliberti introduced three bills.
HB1154 would have made intentionally injuring an emergency medical worker a felony second-degree assault.
HB1158 would have required people convicted of three or more offenses of driving under the influence of alcohol to install ignition interlock systems in their cars. This technology measures the blood-alcohol content of anybody trying to start or operate the vehicle.
HB1161 would have required physicians to give a pregnant woman an ultrasound, then wait at least 24 hours before giving her an abortion.
If re-elected, Ciliberti said, he plans to reintroduce his abortion and emergency health care bills.
He's been on the Environment and Transportation Committee since 2019. On the issue of climate change, he said, members are "doing the best they can."
However, he said, a group of climatologists says climate change is not really an issue.
"It's not as it's portrayed in the press and elsewhere — that it's a unanimous consent and concern," he said.
Following an interview, he followed up with an email, in which he clarified that he realizes the climate has been changing.
There are two schools of thought, he wrote. One believes that causes of the change are mainly manmade. The other believes the changes are, to a greater degree, cyclical.
"This debate/discussion will be an ongoing entity," he wrote. "Regardless, it is incumbent that we are all good stewards of our resources — locally, statewide, nationally, and globally."
But according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the United Nations body assessing the science on climate change — the influence human activity has on the climate is now a well established fact.
More than 99% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a survey of 88,125 climate-related studies published last year in Environmental Research Letters.
