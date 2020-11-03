The showdown between President and Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden takes center stage on Election Day Tuesday, but several competitive races will determine the power structure of the Senate and House of Representatives, and races for governor will shape redistricting for years to come.
Here's a look at what's going on in some of those races.
Incumbent governors, including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, fare well (10:45 p.m.)
RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.
The mild-mannered governor who has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, though some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy.
Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms.
NJ approves recreational cannabis, elects Biden, Booker (10:25 p.m.)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, and Democrats Joe Biden and Cory Booker won at the top of the ticket in New Jersey's first mostly mail-in election.
New Jersey now joins the District of Columbia and 11 states legalizing recreational cannabis. Though, people could legally buy and use cannabis under the constitutional amendment voters approved by a wide margin, it's unclear how quickly the new market will be set up.
But the Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supported legalization and are expected to move quickly to pass legislation establishing the marketplace.
The state's 14 electoral votes will go to Biden, and Booker will head back to Washington for a second full term. Their victories confirm Democrats’ firm control of the state’s presidential electors and the party’s lock on Senate seats.
Democrat Hickenlooper wins US Senate race in Colorado (9:49 p.m.)
DENVER (AP) — Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation.
Gardner was widely seen as one of the most vulnerable Republicans because Colorado had shifted strongly to the left since his election to the Senate in 2014. Hickenlooper is a popular former two-term governor who relentlessly tied Gardner to President Donald Trump during the race.
Gardner struggled to distinguish himself from the president. He touted a sweeping public lands bill he coauthored, a national suicide prevention hotline he launched and various federal goodies he secured for Colorado. But none were enough to escape from Trump’s shadow.
Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat (9:22 p.m.)
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos, has won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia.
Her candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump, who has called her a “future Republican Star.”
Greene was heavily favored in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September, saying he was moving out of state.
Greene is a businesswoman and political newcomer who’s gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments.
Greene has claimed in online videos that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.
She has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centered around the debunked belief that Trump is fighting a secret campaign against “deep-state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.
In more recent videos and posts, she has attacked everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to the use of facemasks to protect against the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania emerges as online misinformation hotspot (9:13 p.m.)
A single voting machine jammed for just minutes Tuesday morning at a precinct in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania -- but misleading posts on Facebook and Twitter claimed multiple machines there were down for hours.
Pennsylvania emerged as a hotspot for online misinformation on Election Day. Facebook and Twitter scrambled to take down false posts about polling locations in Scranton, Philadelphia and beyond to minimize the spread of misinformation and prevent it from sowing doubt about the election process.
Misleading claims about voting in the key battleground state were shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter — even reaching their way to the Twitter feed of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
“The fact that we are unlikely to know the result of that pivotal race tonight means that any incidents will receive disproportionate attention because there won’t be a resolution to the race,” said Emerson Brooking, a disinformation fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, a Washington think tank.
Democrats solidify control in Delaware as 3 incumbents win (9:00 p.m.)
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrats maintained their control of Delaware’s congressional delegation Tuesday, and Democratic Gov. John Carney won reelection to a second term.
Carney defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray. The race was seen partly as a referendum on Carney’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. His closures and restrictions on businesses led to thousands of Delawareans losing their jobs and filing unemployment claims in record-shattering numbers.
Murray sued Carney herself over a ban on short-term rentals he imposed early in the virus outbreak. The lawsuit remains pending in federal court. Carney has defended his actions and said he will continue to work to protect Delawareans from COVID-19. He also has pledged to address racial justice issues, strengthen public schools and improve Delaware’s infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Chris Coons defeated Republican challenger Lauren Witzke to win reelection to the U.S. Senate. The win comes 10 years after Coons won a special election to fill the Senate seat once held by Biden. He was reelected to a full term in 2014 with almost 56% of the vote.
Witzke is a conservative activist and political newcomer who defeated the Delaware GOP’s endorsed candidate in the Republican primary but found herself fighting both Coons and fellow Republicans because of her statements and background. Witzke has defended the neo-fascist Proud Boys, and previously promoted the baseless, far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. She also drew fire for an anti-abortion post on Facebook celebrating the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Also, incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester won reelection to a third term as Delaware’s lone delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives. Blunt Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to keep her seat in Congress. She is a former state labor secretary who was first elected to the House in 2016. Blunt Rochester is the only woman and the first person of color to represent Delaware in Congress.
The last time Delaware voters sent a Republican to Washington was 2008.
Republican Jim Justice reelected as West Virginia governor (9:00 p.m.)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice won reelection in Tuesday’s contest, fending off a Democratic challenger by positioning himself as an ally of President Donald Trump with the experience to create jobs.
He beat Democrat Ben Salango, a Kanawha county commissioner who tried to overcome his lack of name recognition with a campaign aimed at painting the billionaire governor as more interested in running his business empire than fixing the state’s roads and economy.
Justice will serve a second and final term under the state’s term limits.
GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky (8:06 p.m.)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
North Carolina will keep 10 polling places open longer (7:32 p.m.)
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to keep 10 polling places open beyond their initially scheduled closure because they opened late or had technical difficulties, a move that is expected to delay statewide reporting of results.
The longest extension was 45 minutes for a site in Sampson County. That means the state can’t publicly report any statewide results until 8:15 p.m.
The state’s more than 2,600 polling places are generally scheduled to close at 7:30 p.m. But North Carolina elections officials said in a news release last week that if hours are extended at any polls, they wouldn’t publicly post any results until all polls are closed. Board Chair Damon Circosta confirmed at the emergency meetings Tuesday that the additional time would delay public release of results.
Future voting rights, marijuana laws at stake in states (4:49 p.m.)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term to office.
It is too early to call the winner of the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Virginia, as well as three competitive U.S. House races.
Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade on Tuesday in a low-key race whose outcome was never in doubt.
New Mexico poised to elect all-female U.S. House delegation (6:45 p.m.)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — No matter who wins, New Mexico will send its first all-female U.S. House delegation to Congress.
Women are vying for all three seats, with the close race in the southern district attracting the most attention as Republicans try to recover what has traditionally been a GOP-leaning seat in the Democrat dominated state.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is seeking a second term in her race against Republican challenger Yvette Herrell that is a rematch of 2018 and will be decided by turnout.
Torres Small dropped by some polling places in Dona Ana County on Tuesday, including her alma mater Mayfield High School. She said she was energized, inspired and a little nervous.
“I know how important today is,” she told reporters.
New Republican registrations in the 2nd District had outpaced Democrats by more than double the margin of victory in the previous contest, and Herrell this time made an effort to broaden her campaign beyond the region's more conservative strongholds. She spent part of Tuesday praying, thanking her supporters and calling voters throughout the district to ensure they were casting ballots.
“There is more work to be done, with voters still heading to the polls. Stay in line, your vote matters!" she said on social media.
Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.
Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.
But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.
Both parties' operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defense and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.
“The president's numbers have fallen off a bit in districts he won by double-digits, he's not performing at that level in some places, and that's creating a bit of a down-ballot drag," said GOP strategist Liesl Hickey.
Should Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump and Democrats win the Senate majority, the party would fully control the White House and Congress for only the second time since 1995. They last held the presidency, Senate and House in 2009 and 2010, the first two years of Barack Obama's presidency.
A Wyoming first: 4 women compete for US House, Senate
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Voters for the first time will decide Tuesday between four women as the major party candidates for U.S. House and Senate in Wyoming — two Republicans with previous experience in Congress and two lesser-known Democrats seeking to win by upset in the GOP-dominated state.
Republican former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis faces Democratic University of Wyoming ecology professor and climate activist Merav Ben-David in the race for a Senate seat held by Republican Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.
Lummis campaigned on her past experience and ongoing contacts in Washington, saying in an Oct. 8 debate with Ben-David that her experience in the House would open up committee assignments otherwise unavailable to a freshman senator.
“I don’t want to go to the U.S. Senate just to have a pin on my lapel. I want to go to get work done,” Lummis said in the debate.
Ben-David described herself as an outsider “fed up with endless gridlock” in Washington, yet one also qualified to get things done for Wyoming.
“You know how scientists get stuff done? We don’t ignore the facts. We embrace them,” Ben-David said in the debate.
Tight congressional races draw voters’ attention in Virginia (5:09 p.m.)
In a test of whether Virginia's “blue wave” has staying power, two Democrats are trying to hold the competitive House seats they flipped in 2018.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is working to fend off Republican Nick Freitas in the Richmond area's 7th Congressional District, while Rep. Elaine Luria is in a rematch with Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor for a Hampton Roads-area seat in the 2nd Congressional District.
Spanberger and Luria are part of a group of moderate Democrats who came to Congress with deep military and intelligence experience. Their credentials were instrumental in pushing the House to impeach Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden.
The 5th Congressional District, a reliably GOP seat in the western part of the state, has been closely watched as a potential bellwether. Bob Good ousted incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman in a GOP primary, in part because of Riggleman's support for gay marriage. Good then faced Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black doctor with a law degree, who is hoping to flip the seat in the Trump-friendly district.
Voters also will decide a referendum that puts next year’s redistricting in Virginia in the hands of a bipartisan commission. If successful, the commission of citizens and legislators will redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census.
Future voting rights, marijuana laws at stake in states (4:49 p.m.)
The growing push to legalize marijuana was being put to another test Tuesday in both left- and right-leaning states as voters also decided a variety of state ballot measures affecting their own voting rights in future elections.
A total of 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments were on the ballot in 32 states. They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — abortion, racial inequalities, taxes and education, to name a few.
But none directly dealt with the dominant theme of 2020 — the coronavirus pandemic. That's because the process to put measures on the ballot began, in most cases, before the virus surged to the forefront.
The Democratic-led New Jersey Legislature decided last December to place a measure on the ballot asking voters whether they should legalize marijuana for adults age 21 and older. Citizens' initiatives led to recreational marijuana measures on ballots in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Medical marijuana initiatives also are being decided in Mississippi and South Dakota.
A decade ago, recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Voters allowed it in Colorado and Washington in 2012, sparking a movement that already included 11 states and Washington, D.C., heading into Tuesday's elections. Supporters hope additional victories, especially in conservative states, could build pressure for Congress to legalize marijuana nationwide.
Voters in Oregon were considering whether to go even further. One proposal there would legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms. Another would make Oregon the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine while also funding drug treatment efforts. The state Democratic Party endorsed the measure; the state Republican Party denounced it as “radical.”
More than a dozen proposals affecting future elections also were being decided.
Decision day arrives in New York's history-making election
Update 4:18 p.m.: NEW YORK (AP) — An unprecedented election reached its climax Tuesday, and while all eyes are on the polarizing presidential race, pandemic-scarred New Yorkers will also finish casting their votes in battles for control of Congress and the state Legislature.
No matter who wins, history will be made in an election where in-person campaigning was limited, volunteers couldn't go door-to-door to get out the vote and Zoom calls replaced head-to-head debates.
New York state Republicans will try to seize back seats in the congressional delegation that the party lost two years ago. Democrats, meanwhile, have hopes of winning a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate, which could move the state further to the left.
In many contests, results are unlikely to come on election night. A record number of votes have been cast by mail and the state’s rules for counting those absentee ballots mean it could take weeks before results are finalized.
New York City police are keeping an eye on election-related protests but don’t anticipate the kind of unrest that unfolded in cities across the U.S. after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. Many New York City businesses, including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store, have boarded up windows as a precaution.
A pair of races are slated to make history with two Democrats poised to become the first openly gay Black members of Congress. Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both won Democratic primaries in the spring to replace veteran Congress members who are retiring.
Name change, incumbent futures in Rhode Islanders' hands
Update 3:13 p.m.: PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders on Tuesday are picking a president, deciding whether to return a U.S. senator and two U.S. House members to Washington, and passing judgment on a ballot measure that would shorten the state's official name.
They're also voting for candidates for the state Legislature, where Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello faced a strong challenge from Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.
More than 300,000 voters already cast ballots early or mailed them in, and elections officials cautioned that results for some races might not be knowable on election night because of expected tabulation delays.
The outcome of the presidential race was in little doubt in Rhode Island, where President Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by more than 15 percentage points in 2016. Rhode Island has backed a Republican for the White House only four times in the modern era — twice for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952 and 1956, once for Richard Nixon in 1972 and once for Ronald Reagan in 1984.
The U.S. Senate race in Rhode Island pitted longtime Democratic incumbent Jack Reed against Republican challenger Allen Waters, a perennial candidate who mounted earlier unsuccessful campaigns for the state Senate and U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.
Reed, first elected to the Senate in 1996, is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. Rhode Island's other U.S. senator, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, isn't up for reelection until 2024.
In Georgia, a double shot at Senate victory
Update 3 p.m.: ATLANTA (AP) — In an election where control of the U.S. Senate could be on the line, Georgia is the only state with both seats on the ballot — two opportunities for Republicans to hold their ground; two opportunities for Democrats to make gains.
Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a race that public polling has shown to be very close. In the other, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces a crowded field that includes GOP Rep. Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election for the seat Loeffler was appointed to 10 months ago.
Democrats haven't won a Senate race in Georgia in two decades. But ongoing population growth around Atlanta and shifting demographics that have made the state less white — along with dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump in the suburbs — have helped fuel hope among Democrats that the state is in play.
There's a chance both races could stretch into next year, with runoffs to be held on Jan. 5 if no candidate surpasses 50% this time.
Both sides have poured huge amounts of money into the races, and record numbers of people cast ballots early, some facing hourslong lines. Georgia has also seen a large increase in absentee ballots cast by mail.
Election officials were seeking to avoid a repeat of the June 9 primaries when poll worker shortages, coronavirus restrictions and trouble with new voting machines led to chaos and long lines at some polling places, especially around Atlanta.
GOP in tough fight to hold US Senate seat as Arizona changes
Update 2:09 p.m.: PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Martha McSally is trying to hold onto the late John McCain's former seat in Congress against an insurgent Democrat in a close Arizona race that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate.
Democrats are optimistic that Arizona's changing demographics and President Donald Trump's unpopularity among some suburban voters can push retired astronaut Mark Kelly to victory in Tuesday's election. He is the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was injured in an assassination attempt in Tucson in 2011.
No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995.
An influx of new voters in the fast-growing suburbs of Phoenix and extensive get-out-the-vote effort in the Latino communities in Phoenix and Tucson helped put Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold, in play for Democrats. The trend accelerated with a shift away from the GOP among white suburban women who turned against Trump.
The 2018 victory of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democrat to win an Arizona Senate seat in 30 years, over McSally illustrated the changing nature of the state.
After her defeat, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to McCain’s former seat in 2018.
Heavyweight battles for Senate and House seats in Montana
Update 1:30 p.m.: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Republican Party's hold on the U.S. Senate could be decided by a tight race in Montana where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock will try to unseat first-term GOP Sen. Steve Daines.
The heavyweight battle has been one of the most closely watched Senate races in the U.S., with political groups and the campaigns pouring more than $100 million into the contest. That's a record shattering figure for the sparsely populated state that dwarfed spending in much larger battlegrounds and subjected residents of Big Sky Country to a barrage of advertisements virtually any time they turned on their computer, television or radio or opened their mailbox.
Montana's other congressional seat is also expected to be a tight contest with Republican Matt Rosendale seeking to fend off a challenge from former Democratic state lawmaker Kathleen Williams to keep Montana’s lone U.S. House seat in GOP hands in a streak that dates to 1997.
Williams lost her bid for the seat in 2018 but came closer than any Democrat in 20 years to winning. Polls suggest she has an even better chance this time around.
Rosendale, a former real estate developer, has hitched his campaign to President Donald Trump and stuck to the Republican party line, promising to protect the Second Amendment and end illegal immigration. Williams focused her campaign on her career in environmental conservation, and the promise of improved health care and public lands protection.
Utah Democrat defending his seat in close House race
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The competitive race for a suburban Salt Lake City swing congressional district wraps up Tuesday as Democrats look to see if they can hold a seat flipped in deep-red Utah in 2018.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams has been running at a dead heat against Republican Burgess Owens, a former football player and frequent Fox News guest.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The competitive race for a suburban Salt Lake City swing congressional district wraps up Tuesday as Democrats look to se…
It could take several days to declare a winner since Utah’s system of primarily by-mail balloting generally takes longer to count due to additional verification steps.
Nearly $19 million has been poured into the race in the district where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats three to one.
McAdams is a moderate who was part of the so-called blue wave that won control of the U.S. House for the Democrats. He has focused on kitchen-table issues and occasionally bucked party leadership, though he did vote to impeach the president.
Owens has come under scrutiny for media appearances related to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has increasingly crept into mainstream politics. His spokesman has said Owens doesn’t believe in the theory.
Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years
Update 12:18 p.m.: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.
Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.
But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.
Both parties' operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defense and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.
“The president's numbers have fallen off a bit in districts he won by double-digits, he's not performing at that level in some places, and that's creating a bit of a down-ballot drag," said GOP strategist Liesl Hickey.
Democrat hopes to flip Republican seat in solid red Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state senator hoped to flip a House seat in solidly red Arkansas on Tuesday and become the first Black member of Congress from the state.
Sen. Joyce Elliott was challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for a central Arkansas congressional district that includes Little Rock and seven counties.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state senator hoped to flip a House seat in solidly red Arkansas on Tuesday and become the first Black m…
Elliott lost the race for the same seat a decade ago by 20 percentage points, but this year was running an unexpectedly tight race. Hill has held the seat since 2015.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if it comes down to single digits and I want to be sure we don’t have any regrets," Elliott said as she campaigned on Monday.
High stakes fuel turnout surge in suddenly competitive Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was unusually shaky ground for Republicans on Tuesday as a record surge of voters in America’s biggest red state, typically among the worst for turnout in the U.S., lined up to decide the most unpredictable election here in decades.
The high stakes in Texas rippled beyond whether President Donald Trump was genuinely at risk of becoming the first Republican presidential nominee since 1976 to lose the Lone Star State. Democrats, shut out of power in the Texas Capitol for a generation, were also within reach of seizing the majority in the state House chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years — an outcome that would mark a new era in what has been America’s foremost factory of conservative legislation.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was unusually shaky ground for Republicans on Tuesday as a record surge of voters in America’s biggest red state, t…
Republican Sen. John Cornyn was also taking seriously a challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar in what was coming down to a second surprisingly close U.S. Senate race in Texas in as many years. Even progressive congressional challengers who back the Green New Deal were presenting serious challenges to longtime GOP incumbents in districts that run through some of Texas' most conservative counties.
Turnout in Texas was massive, and already at record levels.
Nearly 10 million Texans cast ballots in person or by mail during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election. Elections experts predicted the number of votes could surpass 12 million, which would amount to more than 70% turnout — a striking level for a state that was among the worst for turnout in 2016.
Long lines form as Pennsylvania voters make their choice
Voters appeared to be turning out in force Tuesday in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headlined a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.
Polls opened against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots. Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail.
Voters appeared to be turning out in force Tuesday in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden he…
Long lines formed at many polling places as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
In Philadelphia, a line of about 150 people stretched a city block even before polls opened. While there was some social distancing -- and blue tape on the sidewalk designated where people should stand -- many seem to have come in groups and they huddled together. Every person was masked.
Shavere McLean, 36, a massage therapist, came bundled against the 39-degree chill. She also brought a chair, an apple, an orange and a cup of coffee.
“I tried to be prepared,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.