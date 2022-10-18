Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Sen. Paul Corderman said he wants to retain his position in the Maryland State House to keep pushing for economic development and job opportunities in Western Maryland.
Corderman, who started his political career on the Hagerstown City Council in 2016, is running to continue representing District 2 in the state Senate.
Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Corderman to the seat in August 2020, after it was vacated by then-Sen. Andrew Serafini.
The governor also appointed Corderman to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2017 after appointing then-Del. Brett Wilson to the Washington County Circuit Court. About a year later, Corderman was elected to the same seat.
Corderman, a Republican, was unopposed this year in his primary election race for the District 2 Senate seat. In the Nov. 8 general election, he is facing Democrat Shawn Demetrious Perry, a former Frederick police officer.
In May, before the July primary, Corderman filed a petition with the Washington County Circuit Court, challenging Perry’s residency in District 2 and asking that he be disqualified.
When Perry initially filed to run in District 2, he listed a Maugansville-area address as his residence, according to The Herald-Mail. Though that house used to be in District 2, it was in District 1 when the new legislative map was enacted.
Perry later changed his residence to a Hagerstown home in District 2 that his fiancée owns — three days before the deadline, according to The Herald-Mail.
Corderman’s legal team argued that Perry could not have two addresses. A Circuit Court judge on May 27 ruled that Perry took the necessary steps to change his residency to a District 2 address.
“We respect the court’s decision because I believe in our criminal justice system and in our laws and in our courts,” Corderman said. “We disagree with it, but we do respect it.”
Corderman’s father, John Corderman, served in the Maryland Senate from 1975 to 1978. The younger Corderman said he never envisioned following in his dad’s footsteps when he ran for City Council.
“As I tell folks,” he said, “I’m just an individual who was born and raised in Western Maryland, cares deeply about the people, the issues, and really wants to champion and be their voice for the things that are most important to them.”
During the last legislative session, Corderman introduced seven bills in the state Senate. Two were enacted after the governor signed them.
One, SB665, expanded the recreational hunting and fishing opportunities offered by a Chesapeake Bay Trust program that supports veterans' groups in providing healing and therapeutic services, outdoor recreation, community engagement and green jobs training.
The other, SB911, changed the procedure the Maryland Stadium Authority must follow in issuing bonds to finance the Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility.
Since taking state office, Corderman said, he’s been able to help bring about $150 million of investments back to Western Maryland.
Last year, he cosponsored SB474, which established the Senator George C. Edwards Fund — a multi-million-dollar pot of money meant to help improve economic conditions in the region through grants and loans provided to capital infrastructure and business development projects.
He pointed to Hitachi Rail choosing a site near Hagerstown to build a factory as a major victory for Western Maryland. Leaders in the region need to continue pushing to bring jobs to the area, Corderman said, including in fields like research and development and cybersecurity.
“When individuals are graduating from colleges, and they’re looking for opportunities, and those opportunities aren’t there,” he said, “we lose our young people.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.