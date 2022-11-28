M.C. Keegan-Ayer
Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer

More than 11% of the money spent since July in the race for the Frederick County Council was for a lawsuit the council president filed in the primary election to challenge her opponent's eligibility, new campaign finance filings show.

The 14 candidates in the race spent a total of $403,000 between July 4 and Nov. 15, campaign filings show. The Democrats in the race spent about as much as the Republicans, on average.

