Eight candidates for Frederick County Council attended a forum in Middletown on Thursday. From left, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Tony Chmelik, Renee Knapp, Shelley Aloi, John Fer, Lisa Jarosinski, Councilman Jerry Donald and Brad Young.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

Frederick County Council candidates on Thursday generally agreed that the county should expand trail systems and improve road safety for bikers and pedestrians, but they were split about how to pay for the measures.

“We have a lot of yeses here tonight,” said Brad Young, a Democrat and one of four candidates running for the council’s two at-large seats. “But when push comes to shove to fund that yes, you have to have the money. And we have a lot of candidates that are running that are proposing that we freeze our tax rate."

