Frederick County Council candidates on Thursday generally agreed that the county should expand trail systems and improve road safety for bikers and pedestrians, but they were split about how to pay for the measures.
“We have a lot of yeses here tonight,” said Brad Young, a Democrat and one of four candidates running for the council’s two at-large seats. “But when push comes to shove to fund that yes, you have to have the money. And we have a lot of candidates that are running that are proposing that we freeze our tax rate."
One of those candidates is Tony Chmelik, a Republican also running in the at-large race in the Nov. 8 general election.
“To sit here and say that we can’t freeze our taxes and expand our services, I think, is ludicrous,” Chmelik said.
Young and Chmelik were two of the eight candidates who participated in the forum Thursday, which the Frederick Bicycle Coalition and the Middletown Valley Trails Alliance hosted at the Middletown Municipal Center. Six council candidates did not attend.
Renee Knapp, a Democrat also running at large, was present for the forum, too. The other candidates who attended were District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald, D; District 2 Democratic candidate Lisa Jarosinski, District 3 candidates Shelley Aloi, R, and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D; and District 4 Republican candidate John Fer.
Thousands of households in the county don’t have access to a functioning car and depend on public transportation, walking and biking to get to work, appointments and elsewhere, according to the Frederick Bicycle Coalition and the Middletown Valley Trails Alliance.
The first question to candidates was whether they would support building connected pathway infrastructure for residents who rely on trails and multimodal transportation options.
Knapp said the council should work with existing county commissions, including those for people with disabilities and for immigrant affairs, to identify what transportation needs the county’s communities have.
She said she would be go without her car for a week or two to see how difficult it is to get to the store, the doctor’s office, to school or to work without one.
Fer said the county should issue coupons for a low price or through a subsidy people could use to pay for cab rides. He said the program could prevent people from waiting in the rain for a bus or walking a long distance to work.
The candidates also discussed ways to make the county’s roads safer for bikers and pedestrians, especially in rural areas with few sidewalks.
Jarosinski said that expanding road shoulders along portions of roadways that are especially treacherous for bikers or pedestrians could improve safety. Donald agreed.
“I would love to have some allies to widen shoulders,” Donald said. “Shoulders and pathways are nonpartisan issues. ... Everyone can use them.”
Donald, a passionate parks proponent and an advocate for connecting the county’s parks with a trail system, said the county plans to expand the F&P Trail to the Pennsylvania line and connect the Ballenger Creek Trail with the C&O Canal.
“But it comes down to money,” he said.
For projects to continue, Donald said, the county needs to keep funding for them in its capital budget planning. Otherwise, he said, “it's always going to be pie in the sky.”
Donald and other Democrats in the forum said the county has to rely on tax revenue — and maintain its tax rates — to ensure enough funding to advance transportation projects.
Chmelik, though, said the county should lower the property tax rate and think creatively about ways to improve trail systems. He said the county could consider repurposing money from the recordation tax and make agreements with landowners to build parts of trails through their properties.
Chmelik also said the county would need to make structural changes to its governing charter. He said the council should be granted the authority to move money between departments and coordinate more with the county’s staff.
“I made that suggestion the second year I was on the council and I believe it’s come up almost every time that we’ve had an election,” he said.
Aloi said the forum had little focus on a handful of groups that are in the council district in which she is running and that were sponsors of the event, including Centro Hispano de Frederick, the Asian American Center of Frederick and The Freedom Center.
She said the county’s TransIT system is not well connected to communities along U.S. 40 on the west side of Frederick, and those living in the northern part of the county, in Emmitsburg and in Brunswick.
“Somehow in this conversation, it'd be really important for those of us who are on the council to have more of that conversation,” Aloi said.
Keegan-Ayer said she has worked with the county’s TransIT services department to conduct a study to evaluate the county’s bus routes to determine whether there’s a more efficient way to configure routes.
“Having bikeways and trailways and safe ways for people to get around, other than a car, is a new concept for Frederick County,” Keegan-Ayer said. “And we’re turning that ship. But it’s not a speed boat — it’s a cruise line.”
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
