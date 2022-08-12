Jazmin Di Cola
Jazmin Di Cola

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

An evidentiary hearing was underway Friday in a case that could determine whether Jazmin Di Cola, the apparent Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council, should be disqualified or have her vote nullified over her residency.

Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer filed suit in Frederick County Circuit Court on Aug. 4, alleging that Di Cola — who beat Keegan-Ayer by a single vote in the primary, according to revised results released Wednesday — does not live in the district she’s seeking to represent.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(7) comments

AOC
AOC

“At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.”

Di Cola already has a guaranteed cause for appeal, “incompetent representation.” It is obvious Bernie Semler cannot read and the judge proved it by denying the motion to delay/dismiss.

§ 12-202. Judicial challenges

(a) In general. -- If no other timely and adequate remedy is provided by this article, a registered voter may seek judicial relief from any act or omission relating to an election, whether or not the election has been held, on the grounds that the act or omission:

(1) is inconsistent with this article or other law applicable to the elections process; and

(2) may change or has changed the outcome of the election.

(b) Place and time of filing. -- A registered voter may seek judicial relief under this section in the appropriate circuit court within the earlier of:

(1) 10 days after the act or omission or the date the act or omission became known to the petitioner; or

(2) 7 days after the election results are certified, unless the election was a gubernatorial primary or special primary election, in which case 3 days after the election results are certified.

pdl603

Miss De Cola is Hispanic, look at the White Liberals looking to get her disqualified. Everybody in their place, the Democrat Party way.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Chill out. Let the court make its decision. Plenty of time for histrionics.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Address changes are to be made for a driver's license within 30 days of moving. What address is on her's, and when was it recorded?

MrSniper
MrSniper

On the one hand, it would be a crummy way to lose an election. On the other hand, it’s gross for politicians to choose their electorate. I’m torn on this one. It will be interesting to see how & why the court decides.

Fredginrickey

If her vote and her husband’s votes are disqualified Di Cola lost the election by 1 vote.

matthewboh

She should be disqualified. Her vote should be removed.

