An evidentiary hearing was underway Friday in a case that could determine whether Jazmin Di Cola, the apparent Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council, should be disqualified or have her vote nullified over her residency.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer filed suit in Frederick County Circuit Court on Aug. 4, alleging that Di Cola — who beat Keegan-Ayer by a single vote in the primary, according to revised results released Wednesday — does not live in the district she’s seeking to represent.
The lawsuit raises a question about Di Cola’s candidacy and eligibility — and the validity of her vote, which she said she cast for herself in the District 3 council race.
At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.
Martz-Fisher denied his request for a delay and said the hearing should proceed given upcoming state deadlines to certify the ballot for the general election.
She said the court would come back to the issue of jurisdiction after witnesses were called.
Before breaking for lunch, Keegan-Ayer’s lawyers called six witnesses.
Among them were the property manager at Di Cola’s apartment on Overton Circle in Council District 1 — who testified that Di Cola is a tenant there and signed a 12-month lease in May — and the office manager at a Clarksville car dealership, who testified that Di Cola signed documents related to a June car purchase with the Overton Circle address.
Di Cola has maintained in court filings that she lives on Lauren Court, which is in District 3.
None of the six witnesses called before lunch Friday had any records with the Lauren Court address.
Her attorney said in his opening statement that he would argue that the Lauren Court house was Di Cola’s domicile, even if she wasn’t spending most of her time there and was renting an apartment elsewhere.
Di Cola was set to testify after the recess. Attorneys said they expected her testimony to take more than an hour.
This story will be updated.
(7) comments
“At the beginning of the proceedings Friday, Di Cola’s attorney, Bernard Semler, argued that the Circuit Court didn’t have jurisdiction over the case and asked Judge Julia Martz-Fisher to delay the hearing.”
Di Cola already has a guaranteed cause for appeal, “incompetent representation.” It is obvious Bernie Semler cannot read and the judge proved it by denying the motion to delay/dismiss.
§ 12-202. Judicial challenges
(a) In general. -- If no other timely and adequate remedy is provided by this article, a registered voter may seek judicial relief from any act or omission relating to an election, whether or not the election has been held, on the grounds that the act or omission:
(1) is inconsistent with this article or other law applicable to the elections process; and
(2) may change or has changed the outcome of the election.
(b) Place and time of filing. -- A registered voter may seek judicial relief under this section in the appropriate circuit court within the earlier of:
(1) 10 days after the act or omission or the date the act or omission became known to the petitioner; or
(2) 7 days after the election results are certified, unless the election was a gubernatorial primary or special primary election, in which case 3 days after the election results are certified.
Miss De Cola is Hispanic, look at the White Liberals looking to get her disqualified. Everybody in their place, the Democrat Party way.
Chill out. Let the court make its decision. Plenty of time for histrionics.
Address changes are to be made for a driver's license within 30 days of moving. What address is on her's, and when was it recorded?
On the one hand, it would be a crummy way to lose an election. On the other hand, it’s gross for politicians to choose their electorate. I’m torn on this one. It will be interesting to see how & why the court decides.
If her vote and her husband’s votes are disqualified Di Cola lost the election by 1 vote.
She should be disqualified. Her vote should be removed.
