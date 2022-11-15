Frederick County Councilman Phil Dacey has conceded defeat in his bid for reelection, after mail-in vote counting on Monday propelled first-time candidate Renee Knapp ahead of him in the at-large race.

With the concession from Dacey, a Republican, Democrats appeared poised to secure five of the seven seats on the council, one more than they have now.

