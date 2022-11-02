Since before the July primary election, two Frederick County Council candidates have spent more money than the 12 others combined, according to recent campaign filings.
The campaign filings, which the Maryland State Board of Elections released on Friday night, were a final look at candidates' finances before General Election Day on Tuesday.
County Councilman Phil Dacey, R, and Democratic candidate Brad Young, who is the president of the Frederick County Board of Education, spent a combined $110,000 between July 4 and Oct. 23.
The other candidates running for the seven County Council seats spent a combined $108,000 during the same period.
Dacey and Young are two of the four candidates running for the council's two at-large seats. Renee Knapp, a Democrat and an advocate and caregiver for her adult son with autism, and Republican Tony Chmelik, a general contractor and former council member, are also running.
The most recent campaign filings covered candidates' transactions between Aug. 24 and Oct. 23. Those were the second reports that candidates have filed since the July 19 primary election.
Dacey, who spent $66,000 between July 4 and Oct. 23, has put the bulk of his spending toward campaign mailers.
Young concentrated the $44,000 he spent during that period on campaign advertising, too, including large chunks of money for billboards/outdoor advertising and campaign mailers.
Since July, Dacey and Young have also been two of the most prolific fundraisers among the 14 council candidates.
From July 4 to Oct. 23, Dacey received $31,000 and Young took in $25,000.
Only one other candidate, John Distel, the Republican nominee for the District 1 seat, raised more than $20,000 between July 4 and Oct. 23. District 1 covers the southwestern part of the county, including Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
Distel, a Montgomery County police sergeant, raised $25,000 between July 4 and Oct. 23. He received more than 90% of that money in the eight-and-a-half-week period that the latest campaign finance filings cover.
Distel, who was in the lower half of the field in terms of campaign fundraising until the State Board of Elections released the latest filings, raised more than any other council candidate between Aug. 24 and Oct. 23.
He raised $23,000 over the eight and a half weeks, after bringing in $13,000 between January 2021 and Aug. 23, 2022.
Below are the campaign finance numbers between July 4 and Oct. 23 for all 14 County Council candidates:
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Tony Chmelik (R) raised $14,000, spent $6,900, has $10,000 remaining
- Councilman Phil Dacey (R) raised $30,000, spent $66,000, has $45,000 remaining
- Renee Knapp (D) raised $9,300, spent $14,000, has $2,200 remaining
- Brad Young (D) raised $25,000, spent $44,000, has $9,700 remaining
- John Distel (R) raised $25,000, spent $6,700 has $21,000 remaining
- Councilman Jerry Donald (D) raised $9,800, spent $22,000, has $11,000 remaining
- Councilman Steve McKay (R) raised $8,100, spent $15,000, has $1,200 remaining
- Lisa Jarosinski (D) raised $16,000, spent $9,800, has $8,500 remaining
- Shelley Aloi (R) raised $4,900, spent $2,700, has $2,800 remaining
- Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) raised $7,700, spent $9,200, has $15,000 remaining
- John Fer (R) did not file a campaign finance report before the Oct. 28 deadline. As of Wednesday, Fer had not filed a report for the latest deadline. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 23, Fer raised $350, spent $0 and had $350 remaining, according to a filing from Aug. 30.
The State Board of Elections has fined Fer $100, so far, for failing to file a report for the latest campaign finance period.
In an interview with the News-Post on Wednesday, Fer said he expects his campaign treasurer, Daniel Smatlak, will have the latest finance report submitted to the State Board of Elections by the close of business on Friday.
The State Board of Elections fines candidates $20 for each of the first seven days their report is late and $35 for each of the following seven. After that, the fee jumps to $50 per day until a candidate's outstanding balance reaches the maximum amount of $1,000.
A candidate who wins an election cannot take office if they have an outstanding finance report or a late fee, according to Maryland's campaign finance law.
- Kavonte Duckett (D) raised $10,000, spent $10,000, has $8,500 remaining
- Mason Carter (R) raised $14,000, spent $8,000, has $12,000 remaining
- Julianna Lufkin (D) raised $9,600, spent $3,500, has $9,300 remaining
