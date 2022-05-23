Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the full interview.
After more than a decade of regularly attending the Frederick County Board of Education’s meetings and three attempts to get a seat on the board, Dean Rose is trying again this fall.
Rose, an insurance and financial services agent, spent years as a varsity basketball coach at Oakdale and Urbana high schools and was a board member at the local Boys & Girls Club. He said he would prioritize improvements to special education and staff recruitment if elected.
The Ijamsville resident said his experiences as a community volunteer and his time in the corporate world would make him a responsive leader. Plus, Rose said, he’s spent a long time familiarizing himself with how the school board works. For four years, he said, he either attended every meeting or watched through a livestream.
“My wife thinks I’m just a little bit insane,” he said with a laugh.
Before the pandemic forced board meetings to move online, Rose added, he often encountered a mostly empty room.
“Except when a particularly volatile subject comes up, mostly I was the only community member there,” he said. “I was the only person in the boardroom without an FCPS badge. So that’s what really then compelled me to run.”
Rose applied to fill vacancies on the board in 2018 and 2019 but wasn’t selected either time. He ran unsuccessfully in 2020.
This time, Rose said, he is focusing his appeals to voters on issues that dominated recent community conversations.
He said holding the district’s superintendent accountable is one of the board’s “primary duties.” Rose said he’d work with Cheryl Dyson, FCPS’ incoming superintendent, to improve special education programs and navigate the ongoing response to a Department of Justice investigation that found the district was systematically overusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Parents of affected students later told The Frederick News-Post the experience had left their children traumatized. Former Superintendent Terry Alban signed a settlement with the DOJ on Dec. 1 and resigned shortly after.
“We can’t ever, ever forget the impact that this had on our families and kids,” Rose said. “It can’t ever be allowed to slide back down the agenda.”
Rose said the issue should be viewed through the lens of broader issues with special education, which he argued was chronically underfunded.
“I was upset that it detracts from ... a local, state and federal discussion we need to have about the services that we’re providing to our special education children,” he said.
Staffing is another of Rose’s top priorities, he said.
He suggested the district work to recruit teachers from Virginia or North Carolina, which pay teachers less, on average, than Maryland does. Offering relocation bonuses and advertising the benefits of living in Frederick County could help alleviate FCPS’ recruitment woes, Rose said.
Rose has been an outspoken proponent of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping set of state education reforms that will take effect over the next 10 years. He said his conversations with state and federal lawmakers taught him the importance of collaboration between governing bodies.
If elected, Rose said, he’d work to make sure the board took concrete action when issues arise rather than getting caught up in “paralysis by analysis.”
As long as you share the vision and the mission to benefit your kids, your families, your community,” Rose said, “you’ve got to pull the trigger.”
The other candidates in the school board race are: Nancy A. Allen, Olivia Angolia, Liz Barrett, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Heather Michelle Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, April Marie Montgomery, Ashley A. Nieves, Tiffany M. Noble, Rayna T. Remondini, Cindy Rose (who is not related to Dean Rose), Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.
