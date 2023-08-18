The field of congressional candidates running for the Democratic nomination in Maryland’s 6th District continues to grow, with two new candidate filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission last week.
In an interview with The Frederick News-Post on Friday, Sayles said she decided to join the race because she believes she has what it takes to “keep this district blue.”
“We have a lot at stake in this election with the divisive MAGA politics,” Sayles said, referring to “Make America Great Again,” a phrase often used by former President Donald Trump. “With so much at risk, I felt the need to step up.”
Sayles launched her campaign Aug. 12 with a gathering in Frederick. She is running on what she refers to as a SMART agenda:
- Strengthening our commitment to education
- Making living in our district more affordable
- Advancing local food production
- Revitalizing our economy
- Tackling climate change.
Sayles and Geoffrey Grammer of Gaithersburg are the two most recent entrants in the race, according to federal campaign filings.
A statement of candidacy for Grammer was filed on Sunday. Grammer could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Including Sayles and Grammer, six Republicans and 10 Democrats have now filed or announced their intent to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by U.S. Rep. David Trone, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate instead of re-election.
Aside from Sayles and Grammer, the Democratic candidates for the seat include:
- George Gluck, a mathematician from Rockville
- Stephen R. McDow II, an entrepreneur from Monrovia
- Lesley Lopez, a state delegate representing District 39
- Joe Vogel, a state delegate representing District 17
- Destiny Drake West, founder of the Drake Institute for Women’s Policy
- Mia Mason, a U.S. military veteran and Frederick resident
- Tekesha Martinez, the mayor of Hagerstown
- Joel Rubin, a former State Department official during the Obama administration
Republican candidates for the seat include:
- Chris Hyser, a retired Maryland State Police trooper
- Todd Puglisi, a food service worker from Gaithersburg
- Mariela Roca, a medical logistics manager from Frederick
- Brenda Thiam, a former state delegate from Hagerstown
- Tom Royals, a former U.S. Navy officer from Germantown
- Heath Barnes, the burgess of Woodsboro
Two other politicians have expressed interest in the seat, but have yet to officially confirm their candidacy. They are former state Del. Neil Parrott of Hagerstown and former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.
(1) comment
I hope these folks start publicizing their campaigns and start meeting the folks they wish to represent. With the exception of Mia Mason, I never heard of any of them. Will we see them at the Fair? Knocking on doors? Or will we be expected to just visit their respective websites? Nope.
