The field of congressional candidates running for the Democratic nomination in Maryland’s 6th District continues to grow, with two new candidate filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission last week.

Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles announced on Aug. 10 her intent to run in the district.

gabrielshorn2013
I hope these folks start publicizing their campaigns and start meeting the folks they wish to represent. With the exception of Mia Mason, I never heard of any of them. Will we see them at the Fair? Knocking on doors? Or will we be expected to just visit their respective websites? Nope.

