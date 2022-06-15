Two candidates competing in the Frederick County sheriff's race share a political party, their views differ on some of the biggest issues.
Karl Bickel and Dan McDowell are running on the Democratic ticket for a chance to face off against incumbent Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who is unopposed in the primary.
The primary election will be July 19. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
On Wednesday, Bickel and McDowell debated at the C. Burr Artz Library in Frederick at a forum organized by several local Democratic organizations.
The candidates answered numerous questions from audience members and organizers that touched on federal immigration program 287(g), racial profiling, school resource officers, community policing, staffing challenges, marijuana legalization and more. They were held to one-minute responses, with extra time for rebuttals.
Bickel ran against Jenkins in 2018 and 2014. Bickel lost both times, but by a slimmer margin most recently, with Jenkins taking 51.9% of the vote in 2018, according to State Board of Elections data. The sheriff is in his fourth term.
Bickel, who lives in Monrovia, served nearly nine years as a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C., leaving the agency in 1978, he told the News-Post in an interview. He spent about four years with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in the 1990s, working as the second in command under Sheriff Carl Harbaugh.
His past work includes teaching criminal justice at Allegany College of Maryland and Montgomery College. Most recently, Bickel retired around 2014 from the Department of Justice, where he was a senior policy analyst in the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
McDowell, of Frederick, is new to politics. He is the crime scene unit supervisor at the sheriff's office and holds the rank of corporal. He joined the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in 2005 after nearly three years as a police officer in Takoma Park, he said in an interview.
At FCSO, McDowell served about 10 years on patrol, then joined the Community Services Unit. While on that unit, he helped start a program aimed at helping people with intellectual disabilities learn how to interact with police. McDowell also has experience teaching active shooter training and spreading opioid abuse awareness.
The issues
If elected sheriff, Bickel said he would end the 287(g) program.
The program allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to train sheriff's deputies to ask about the immigration status of those booked at the Adult Detention Center. From there, ICE can begin deportation proceedings if necessary. Jenkins is a proponent of the program, which he brought to FCSO in 2008.
McDowell said he needs more information on 287(g). He said he's been in touch with ICE to learn the criteria for having someone deported.
"I'm not opposed to keeping it. I'm not opposed to getting rid of it," McDowell said.
He said his wife is from Guatemala and he does not wish for anyone to be afraid of the police.
Asked about racial profiling allegations directed at the sheriff's office, Bickel alleged FCSO arrests African American youths at a disproportionate rate.
"There is definitely something going on as far as biases," Bickel said.
McDowell said he is not aware of any racial profiling going on at the sheriff's office and, as sheriff, said he would not tolerate it.
The candidates spoke extensively about the need to hire and retain diverse staff at the sheriff's office.
McDowell said there are about 22 vacancies at FCSO.
Bickel wants to target colleges and universities for recruits. McDowell suggested offering incentives to encourage transfers from other police agencies.
On the topic of school resource officers, McDowell pledged to keep them in schools. Bickel questioned how effective school resource officers are in preventing violence.
In closing, Bickel described how he has served as a cop and college professor and spent 16 years at the Department of Justice. He called himself a "lifelong learner."
McDowell described his work in the Community Services Unit as the "shining star" of his 20-year career. He said he wants to leave Frederick a better place than he found it.
Several Democratic organizations in Frederick County came together to hold the debate, according to Mark Jafari, president of the United Democrats of Frederick County. In an interview prior to the debate, Jafari said he hoped voters would leave the debate feeling more informed.
Jafari said Democratic organizations might try to hold a debate with Jenkins and his opponent for the general election.
