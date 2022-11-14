Another Democrat running for the Frederick County Council pulled ahead in their race, and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater continued to cut into her deficit in the race for Frederick County executive, results from mail-in ballot counting on Monday show.
Renee Knapp, one of two Democrats running for the two at-large seats on the County Council, surpassed both Republican candidates in her race following Monday’s count, jumping from fourth to second.
If current results hold, Democrats will have five of seven seats on the council, one more than they have now.
There were 7,752 ballots left to count after Monday’s tally, Elections Director Barbara Wagner wrote in a text message. There are 5,150 mail-in ballots and 2,602 provisional ballots left.
Most of the ballots left to count are mail-ins. The rest are provisional ballots from early voting and Election Day.
Brad Young, the second Democrat in the at-large race, remained atop the field of four. County Councilman Phil Dacey, a Republican, was in third place, 465 votes behind Knapp. Tony Chmelik, the second Republican in the race, was fourth, 887 votes behind Knapp.
Democrats have a wide lead in the races for County Council Districts 3 and 4, while Republicans are ahead in the District 2 and 5 races.
In District 1, County Councilman Jerry Donald, a Democrat, increased his lead over Republican challenger John Distel. Donald was ahead by 570 votes on Monday, compared to 34 on Saturday.
The Frederick County executive race between Fitzwater and Republican candidate Michael Hough has tightened by thousands of votes following each day of mail-in vote counting.
Fitzwater, a two-term Frederick County Council member, trailed Hough, a two-term state senator representing Frederick and Carroll counties, by 2,063 votes following Monday’s counting.
Fitzwater was behind Hough by more than 4,200 votes after Saturday.
She was down by nearly 8,800 votes following election night.
Fitzwater, who said the day after Election Day that the race “could go either way,” reiterated that in a Facebook post on Sunday.
From a podium at his campaign party at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center on Nov. 8, Hough said: “We think we are very safe in saying that we’re going to win this thing.”
In a Facebook post on Monday, Hough wrote that he remained “cautiously optimistic” about his chances, a phrase he also used on election night.
“I am currently running ahead of most Republicans on the ballot,” Hough wrote, mentioning gubernatorial nominee and fellow Frederick County delegation member Dan Cox, congressional candidate Neil Parrott and comptroller nominee Barry Glassman — all of whom lost their races.
Since election night, Fitzwater has received the vast majority of mail-in votes. If the race continues to tighten, which it likely will, the chance of the losing candidate requesting a recount may increase.
A candidate may request a recount under Maryland state law, but there are no automatic recounts.
A candidate who requests a recount must post a bond to pay for it. However, there is no charge for the recount under certain conditions, such as if a recount leads to a change in results or if the difference between the first- and second-place finishers is within 0.25%, according to Maryland law.
A recount petition must be filed within three days after a local board of elections certifies the results. The Frederick County Board of Elections is expected to certify final general election results on Nov. 18.
It’s been just four months since the last time the Frederick County Board of Elections had to conduct a recount.
After initially losing the Democratic primary for the District 3 seat on the Frederick County Council by three votes to political newcomer Jazmin Di Cola, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer requested a recount.
A few days after Keegan-Ayer requested the recount, the Frederick County Board of Elections decertified the election results. The board discovered a discrepancy between the number of votes cast in the District 3 race and the number of accepted provisional and mail-in ballots.
The Board of Elections then determined that Keegan-Ayer in fact lost by one vote, and she again requested a recount. Days later, the Board of Elections confirmed that she lost by one vote.
But by that point, a judge had disqualified Di Cola after determining that she had not lived in District 3 when she ran for office. Keegan-Ayer later won the Democratic nomination after the Democratic Central Committee picked her to take the place of the disqualified Di Cola.
There were about 4,600 votes cast in the District 3 primary. As of Monday, there were 98,300 cast in the county executive race in the general election.
Following Monday’s count, here’s where several races in Frederick County stood:
Frederick County executive
- Michael Hough, R: 50,129
- Jessica Fitzwater, D: 48,066
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Brad W. Young, D: 49,113
- Renee Knapp, D: 45,317
- Philip Dacey, R: 44,852
- Tony Chmelik, R: 44,430
District 1
- Jerry Donald, D: 11,572
- John A. Distel, R: 11,002
District 2
- Steven J. McKay, R: 11,684
- Lisa Jarosinski, D: 9,223
District 3
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D: 9,531
- Shelley Aloi, R: 5,435
District 4
- Kavonte Duckett, D: 11,063
- John Fer, R: 6,928
District 5
- Mason Carter, R: 13,033
- Julianna Lufkin, D: 6,696
Frederick County Board of Education (voters elect four candidates)
- Karen Yoho (Students First slate): 42,143
- Rae Gallagher (SF): 41,905
- Nancy A. Allen (Education Not Indoctrination slate): 41,067
- Dean Rose (SF): 40,846
- Cindy Rose (ENI): 37,668
- Ysela Bravo (SF): 36,619
- Olivia Angolia (ENI): 34,954
Frederick County sheriff
- Chuck Jenkins, R: 51,757
- Karl Bickel, D: 46,022
The Frederick County Board of Elections will resume counting ballots on Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m. The board’s volunteer canvassers will count provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility, and some of the remaining mail-in ballots.
The local canvassers will count the remaining mail-in ballots on Thursday and Friday.
Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 will be counted. On Nov. 18, election officials typically go to the U.S. Postal Service building on East Patrick Street in Frederick to collect the remaining mail-in ballots that have met that deadline.
The Board of Elections is expected the certify the results on Nov. 18.
