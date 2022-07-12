Three Democrats running for their party’s nomination for Frederick County executive have ramped up spending in recent weeks, according to campaign finance reports the Maryland Board of Elections made public over the weekend.
County Councilman Kai Hagen spent more than Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater and Daryl Boffman, a business consultant and former school board member, according to filings that cover transactions from June 8 to July 3.
Hagen’s spending increased 40% from the last campaign finance filing, which included transactions from January to June 7.
Hagen spent $78,000, which included $54,000 paid to Blue Nation Strategies in Bethesda for mailing services.
He also spent $18,000 on consultant fees and $1,600 to pay for gas, graphic design and campaign supplies like sign frames and maps.
Fitzwater spent $48,000 — $40,000 of which she paid to The Beytin Agency in Arlington, Virginia, for mailing services.
She also spent $5,500 in consultant fees and $2,500 on yard signs.
Her spending jumped 77% from the campaign finance filing that covered January to June.
Boffman spent $30,000, including $23,000 on campaign materials and advertising and $5,500 for mailing services.
His spending rose 39% from the last campaign finance filing.
Each of the three Democratic candidates raised less money during the latest campaign finance period, which covered about three and half weeks. The prior period covered about 21 weeks worth of transactions.
Fitzwater raised the most among the three Democratic candidates. Her campaign received $18,000, including $100 from Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor, D.
She has $138,000 remaining — double what Hagen and Boffman have in cash on hand combined.
Boffman raised $12,000, leaving him with a $20,000 cash balance.
Hagen received $4,000 and has $50,000 remaining.
Maryland Sen. Michael Hough, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the November general election, spent $22,000, which was 61% less than what he spent between January and early June.
Hough raised $20,000 between June 8 and July 3, and he has $486,000 remaining, thanks in part to a previous balance of nearly $200,000 that he accumulated as a state lawmaker.
Primary Election Day is scheduled for July 19, and early voting, which began July 7, will remain open until Thursday.
The next deadline for candidates to file campaign finance reports will be Aug. 30.
