Jazmin Di Cola said in a social media post over the weekend that she would appeal a judge's decision to disqualify her from the Democratic primary for District 3 of the Frederick County Council.
The ruling from Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher came Friday, after an eight-hour hearing in which lawyers representing Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer argued Di Cola was ineligible because of her residency.
The judge found Di Cola had violated the Frederick County Charter, which says candidates for the council must live in the district they're seeking to represent for at least one year prior to election or appointment. Di Cola is renting an apartment on Overton Circle, which is in Council District 1.
Di Cola had five days from Martz-Fisher's ruling to file an appeal, her attorney said Friday. As of Monday afternoon, the appeal was not listed in online court records.
But on Saturday morning, Di Cola posted a lengthy Facebook message to her supporters, telling them she would appeal.
"This ruling wasn't against me but against a whole community that took steps to raise its voice through voting," the post read. "Life brings storms, and we have to continue walking through them."
Di Cola didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.
After the election was recertified on Wednesday, Di Cola had 2,298 votes and Keegan-Ayer had 2,297.
If Di Cola's disqualification stands but she remains the winner after the recount, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee will have to nominate a candidate by Friday. The committee is accepting applications until Thursday.
Committee Chair Deborah Carter said Monday that the only person who had applied so far was Tarolyn Thrasher, who finished fifth out of seven in the Democratic primary for Maryland House of Delegates District 3.
Di Cola and her husband owned a house on Sawmill Court in the North Crossing neighborhood until May, when the couple was separating, Di Cola testified in court. The Sawmill Court house is within District 3.
Di Cola signed a 12-month lease at the Overton Circle apartment on May 2, the complex's leasing agent testified Friday.
In court, Di Cola argued that although she and her children spent most of their time on Overton Circle and slept there most nights, they still maintained a "residence and domicile" in the basement of her mother's home on Lauren Court, which is within the boundaries of District 3.
In her post Saturday, Di Cola described the Overton Circle apartment as a "second residence for a home office and facilities that my children could enjoy during their school summer break."
During Friday's hearing, a neighbor from Lauren Court testified that he almost never saw Di Cola at her mother's house. Di Cola could not name or describe any of the tenants who rented rooms in the upstairs portion of the house. She was receiving her mail at the Overton Circle apartment, not the Lauren Court house.
"I do business in the District; I invest in the District, I do community in the District, I pay taxes in the District, I volunteer in the District, I provide work for business owners that live in the District, I mentor entrepreneurs that live in the District, I cry with the difficulties my constituents feel daily in the District, I advocate for the people in the District, I know the District and I'm the District," Di Cola's post read. "The point of residency is to know the District you will represent."
Di Cola is in the process of buying a home within District 3, she said.
Possible scenarios
Carter outlined several possibilities based on the outcome of the recount and Di Cola's appeal.
"We have actually received a whole list of possible scenarios from the state party’s attorney," Carter said, "because what is going on here is new ground for everybody."
What is currently understood about each possibility is listed below.
If Keegan-Ayer is the winner after the recount, then she becomes the Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat, regardless of what happens with Di Cola's appeal.
If Di Cola's appeal is successful and she is the winner after the recount, then she becomes the Democratic nominee for the District 3 seat.
- If Di Cola's appeal is unsuccessful and she is the winner after the recount, then the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee nominates a replacement candidate to fill the vacancy. The committee is accepting applications until 8 a.m. Thursday. It must pick a nominee by Friday.
- If there is a tie after the recount, Carter said she doesn't yet know what would happen. As of Monday afternoon, she was waiting on clarity from the state.
Glad to see dee cola took my advice.
What is the word I'm looking for - I know it means "A disorder in which a person has an inflated sense of self-importance."
And you gave her the wrong advice.
After confirming she signed a 12-month lease in District 1, most of the family belongings are there and most family activities are there, and then after confirming that she cannot identify the residents of the house on Lauren Court in District 3 and they had not witnessed her there, either, on what basis does she have for appealing the court decision?
She obviously conducted a good campaign and, for all practical matters received enough votes to win (even realizing that the winner status is awaiting a recount), but the fundamentals of meeting the residency qualification requirements was obviously missing.
If she wins the appeal then it seems the only possible outcome will mean that you don't have to live in any particular district, but just have good intentions to live in that district at some point in the future.
I think it will go to the intentions of the rules. She is clearly familiar with District 3 and to me that is the intent of the law. She has lived there for a long time, but does not at this moment. Recognizing that the move was due to a divorce, one needs to (IMHO) take some of that into account. It is not like she just decided to move out of her place. There should be some consideration for extenuating circumstances and perhaps a requirement that within a year she needs to reside in the district. She has spent sufficient time there to qualify.
She could have leased an apartment or rented a home within District 3. She did not.
Courts do not acknowledge/ recognize “could have” or “would have”
Are you serious? The only thing that needs to be taken into account is that she lied, and knowingly broke the rules. Everyone has personal problems.
SHE Is OUT!!!
“Knowingly”?
Yeah, knowingly. She knew where she lived and denied it!
Agree with you betterdays
Her basis is the poorly written residency requirement code.
Cide says one yr min. And neglects to define the strictly of the time required. She lived there for nearly 3 yrs. As the code is worded - she meets the residency requirement. The judge erred, made a sloppy decision.
Oh, typos in my above. My bad
Agree with you Walk the town
Gotta say that she never came right out and said she lives in the district. But still wants to run as a resident of that district. Hard to take her seriously at this point. Close, but no cigar.
Sore loser….and a fraud on top of it. You lied…enough already.
You lied. You knowingly voted in the wrong district, your vote should not count. Go away and stop dragging the party through the mud.
I haven't commented on this scandal...mainly because who cares what I have to say right? Also because I am a skeptic...and skeptical about how this scandal has been framed...you know I didn't even watch a full episode of Tiger King because I didn't care for how it was framed...but that's me. It was biased towards the Tiger King...so no...
I am skeptical about how this scandal has been framed, FNP is biased, we have all seen their bias......So ask yourself who is lying and who is not telling the truth?
Also remember just because the jury finds you not guilty doesn't mean you are innocent.....
