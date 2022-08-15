M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Jazmin Di Cola
M.C. Keegan-Ayer, left, and Jazmin Di Cola

Jazmin Di Cola said in a social media post over the weekend that she would appeal a judge's decision to disqualify her from the Democratic primary for District 3 of the Frederick County Council. 

The ruling from Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher came Friday, after an eight-hour hearing in which lawyers representing Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer argued Di Cola was ineligible because of her residency.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Glad to see dee cola took my advice.

Hayduke2

What is the word I'm looking for - I know it means "A disorder in which a person has an inflated sense of self-importance."

chyandqt

And you gave her the wrong advice.

WalkTheTown

After confirming she signed a 12-month lease in District 1, most of the family belongings are there and most family activities are there, and then after confirming that she cannot identify the residents of the house on Lauren Court in District 3 and they had not witnessed her there, either, on what basis does she have for appealing the court decision?

She obviously conducted a good campaign and, for all practical matters received enough votes to win (even realizing that the winner status is awaiting a recount), but the fundamentals of meeting the residency qualification requirements was obviously missing.

If she wins the appeal then it seems the only possible outcome will mean that you don't have to live in any particular district, but just have good intentions to live in that district at some point in the future.

shiftless88

I think it will go to the intentions of the rules. She is clearly familiar with District 3 and to me that is the intent of the law. She has lived there for a long time, but does not at this moment. Recognizing that the move was due to a divorce, one needs to (IMHO) take some of that into account. It is not like she just decided to move out of her place. There should be some consideration for extenuating circumstances and perhaps a requirement that within a year she needs to reside in the district. She has spent sufficient time there to qualify.

WalkTheTown

She could have leased an apartment or rented a home within District 3. She did not.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Courts do not acknowledge/ recognize “could have” or “would have”

Betterdays

Are you serious? The only thing that needs to be taken into account is that she lied, and knowingly broke the rules. Everyone has personal problems.

SHE Is OUT!!!

Plumbum
Plumbum

“Knowingly”?

Betterdays

Yeah, knowingly. She knew where she lived and denied it!

chyandqt

Agree with you betterdays

Plumbum
Plumbum

Her basis is the poorly written residency requirement code.

Cide says one yr min. And neglects to define the strictly of the time required. She lived there for nearly 3 yrs. As the code is worded - she meets the residency requirement. The judge erred, made a sloppy decision.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Oh, typos in my above. My bad

chyandqt

Agree with you Walk the town

1MorePoint
1MorePoint

Gotta say that she never came right out and said she lives in the district. But still wants to run as a resident of that district. Hard to take her seriously at this point. Close, but no cigar.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Sore loser….and a fraud on top of it. You lied…enough already.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

You lied. You knowingly voted in the wrong district, your vote should not count. Go away and stop dragging the party through the mud.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

I haven't commented on this scandal...mainly because who cares what I have to say right? Also because I am a skeptic...and skeptical about how this scandal has been framed...you know I didn't even watch a full episode of Tiger King because I didn't care for how it was framed...but that's me. It was biased towards the Tiger King...so no...

I am skeptical about how this scandal has been framed, FNP is biased, we have all seen their bias......So ask yourself who is lying and who is not telling the truth?

Also remember just because the jury finds you not guilty doesn't mean you are innocent.....

