Jazmin Di Cola remained ahead of Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer by a single vote after a recount Tuesday, but the Frederick County Board of Elections was directed in a court order not to certify her as the winner. 

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher ruled last week that Di Cola was disqualified from the race for the Democratic nomination for Council District 3 based on her residency.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(9) comments

pdl603

I hope someone other than tax payers are paying for this fiasco, but alas it’s the democrats so we the people are likely paying.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Hey I got an idea!! Why not sublet the apt in D1, and get apt in D3??

DickD

I have mixed emotions about all of this. I would like a new election to determine the results.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I agree DickD. The only really fair way would be to redo the District 3 Election without Di Cola on the ballot. But that would be a mess and take a lot of time. Di Cola knew exactly what she was doing because she lied and tried to hide her place of residence.

Fredginrickey

So including Di Cola’s illegal vote she’s up by 1.

If her illegal vote is throw out it’s a tie.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I vote for Fred. It’s about time a man took on a significant role n politics.

DickD

Does Fred live in District 3, Deb?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

If by Fred you are referring to me, no I don’t live in District 3, and I won’t lie on my voter form in order to run, thanks anyway

Fredginrickey

And you assume I am a man 😉

