Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Kathy Diener wasn't originally planning on running for political office this year.
In the past, Diener, a Frederick lawyer, thought about running, but decided against it.
But when the Frederick County Republican Central Committee needed another candidate to run for a House of Delegates seat in District 3, she decided that this was the time to find out how she would do on the campaign trail.
“I saw it as an opportunity,” Diener said.
She's had a steep learning curve as a candidate, she said, but the campaign process has been both fun and scary.
She's met a lot of good people on both sides of the aisle who are working for the common good, even if they sometimes differ on how to get there, she said.
Diener is one of two Republicans running for three seats in District 3 in the Nov. 8 general election. The other is Justin Wages.
Democrats Kris Fair, Karen Simpson, and incumbent delegate Ken Kerr are also running.
Diener calls herself a conservative, looking to preserve and empower the family, small businesses, and other basic institutions of people's lives that she feels are at risk from government and large corporations.
"I see myself as a conservative, definitely," she said. "But I don't see conservatism as something as just clinging to the past. I think of it as preserving what's best about the institutions that we have. ... I see government's role as protecting and encouraging and empowering those elements that can do the best for the community."
Beginning with the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, corporations have acquired more power than they used to have, she said.
She said she's definitely a pro-business candidate, but she has focused more on small businesses than larger ones.
The lockdowns were a motivating factor for Diener in deciding to run for delegate.
While she thought some emergency measures might have been needed early in the pandemic, preventing people from their workplace, church, and other parts of their daily lives violated their basic constitutional rights, she said.
It's one reason she supported Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox in the party's primary election, believing he was more assertive on the issue of individual rights and vaccine mandates than his opponent, Kelly Schulz. Cox defeated Schulz in the primary.
One of Diener's key issues is allowing school choice for every student in Maryland by allowing per-pupil funding to follow a student no matter what school their parents want to send them to, she said.
She believes it would alleviate school crowding and return the state's public schools to being part of the marketplace of ideas.
She would also like to focus on crime and support for law enforcement.
Police need to rebuild trust with people, she said. Diener would like to see programs to give officers more constitutional law training.
Diener is an Air Force veteran whose work at Fort Meade first brought her to Maryland in the 1990s. Much of her legal work involves helping veterans with claims for compensation if they've been denied benefits.
Her first job out of law school was working with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She said she enjoys the camaraderie of working with her fellow veterans.
The VA can move slowly, but the work provides an opportunity to make a huge difference in people's lives.
“It's a nice little niche to fill. It's really rewarding working with veterans and being able to help them most of the time. It's been really rewarding and it gives me a lot of flexibility to do other things,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.