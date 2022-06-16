Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Police sergeant and part-time attorney John Distel said he would push for the county to fund public safety departments the amount they need and seek to lower the property tax rate if elected to the Frederick County Council.
Distel, a sergeant in the Montgomery County Department of Police's Internal Affairs Division for 20 years, said he chose to run for office, in part, because he disagreed with the Maryland legislature's decision in 2021 to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which governed workplace protections for police.
Distel, a Republican, filed in July 2021 to run for one of three seats representing the city of Frederick in the Maryland House of Delegates. After state lawmakers approved new legislative redistricting maps, he withdrew his name and filed the next day to run for County Council.
He felt he could make more of an impact at the local level, considering that both chambers of the legislature are majority Democrat.
Distel said that on the County Council, he would push each year for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Fire and Rescue Services to receive the county funding they need.
“I want to make sure that [the sheriff] has the proper amount of funding to be able to obtain the training, obtain the proper equipment to keep his officers safe,” Distel said. “[When] the officers are safe, the community stays safe.”
Three candidates are running to represent District 1, which includes Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
Distel is one of two candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The second is Bill Miskell, who works in student support services at Monocacy Middle School.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who has won the last two elections and represented the district since 2014, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Distel said he would push for the county to lower the property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to the constant-yield rate of $1.02 per $100 of assessed value. Doing so for the next fiscal year's budget would have decreased county revenue by $13 million, according to the county’s staff.
If the county needed to trim part of its budget to account for less tax revenue and grant public safety departments the full amount they request, Distel said, the council could consider decreasing the funding above state requirements that the Frederick County Board of Education receives. School board funding comprises roughly 46% of the county’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Distel said he would work with state and federal lawmakers to secure funding to improve worn-down county roads, but he didn’t have specific grant programs in mind that the county should apply to.
Distel is originally from a New York town that he said is about the size of Thurmont. He attended junior college, but joined the military before finishing.
He went to basic training at Fort Knox and served in Germany as an Army armor crewman before he was assigned to Fort Detrick as a military police sergeant. He has lived in Frederick, north of Buckeystown, since 2020. Before that, he was an Urbana resident.
In 2008, Distel plead guilty in Montgomery County District Court to driving under the influence of alcohol in a Montgomery County-owned vehicle, and he was given probation before judgment. He had been arrested after crashing along Montgomery Village Avenue. The Daily Record reported that he was off duty.
Distel said in a phone interview Friday that the incident was a "horrific lapse in judgment" made during an especially difficult time in his life. He said he was lucky not to have injured anyone.
"I 100% own the incident. It never should have happened," he said. "It did, and I did what has been required of me to make sure it never happens again."
In addition to working as a police officer, Distel is a part-time attorney for Ashcraft & Gerel LLC, which has locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. But being a full-time cop and running a political campaign has made it challenging to dedicate full-time hours to being a lawyer, Distel said, and he plans to leave the firm in August.
“I’m a novice at [campaigning for political office]. I really don’t know what I’m doing,” Distel said. “I hate to say I’m flying by the seat of my pants, but that’s what I’m doing. I’m just going out there, meeting the voters and finding what the voters want.”
