Candidates running to represent the east and west sides of Frederick and the northern part of Frederick County answered questions on Wednesday about the county's responsibilities in public health emergencies, access to public transportation, and property taxes.
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County hosted the virtual forum for candidates running for the council’s District 3, 4 and 5 seats in the Nov. 8 general election.
Julianna Lufkin and Mason Carter, who are running against each other to represent District 5 — which encompasses the northern part of Frederick County — offered drastically different answers when asked about the role the County Council should have in public health emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lufkin, a Democrat, said the county government should "lead the way" when responding to public health emergencies.
The Frederick County Board of Health, which was responsible for instituting temporary countywide mask mandates during times of spiking community COVID-19 transmission rates beginning in 2020, currently includes just one health professional — county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, who leads the body. Other members include County Executive Jan Gardner, D, and the seven members of the County Council.
Carter, a Republican, said the county government should "scale itself back" in times of public health crisis.
The role of the government is "not to tell you to eat your veggies, it's not to tell you to wear a mask or to get a vaccine," Carter said.
"All of these things can be done on an individual basis," he said.
Shelley Aloi and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, each of whom is seeking to represent the west side of Frederick in District 3, both responded to questions about their plan for "helping or fixing the transportation issues in Frederick County."
"Our TransIT system is really cumbersome," Aloi, R, said. "People who need to use it can spend a whole day getting to one appointment and back home."
Aloi said the County Council needs to "look at what we can do with that." The council should also consider adding shared-use pathways and multimodal transportation, she said.
Keegan-Ayer, D, said the county's TransIT division has been studying the county's public transportation routes to determine whether to reconfigure them.
Some council members recently rode TransIT buses to determine where in the county public transportation is most used. They provided input to TransIT for the study, she said.
Results from the TransIT study are expected "sometime in the next couple of months," Keegan-Ayer said. Council candidates elected in November's general election will take office in December.
John Fer and Kavonte Duckett, who are running to represent the eastern part of Frederick in District 4, offered opposing takes on the county's property tax rate.
The county’s property tax rate has remained $1.06 per $100 of assessed value for the last eight years. Fer, R, has said the county should lower the county’s rate to the constant-yield rate of $1.02 per $100 of assessed value.
The constant-yield rate is the real property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. If tax revenue is expected to rise because of higher property assessments, the tax rate would drop to reach the constant yield. Lowering to the constant-yield rate for this fiscal year’s budget would have decreased revenue by $13 million.
Duckett, D, said the county should maintain its property tax rate at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value.
Duckett said the county must continue to provide funding for local nonprofit organizations and community partners, which he said "do amazing work" and "provide wraparound services to our constituents on a daily basis." Funding for nonprofits is personal for Duckett, the director for the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter for The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
The six candidates also answered questions about shifting the responsibilities of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, local growth and development, broadband internet access, and addressing mental health and addiction in the county.
This was the League of Women Voters' second forum for County Council candidates. The first forum, for Districts 1 and 2 and for at-large seats, was held on Oct. 5.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.