Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Christopher Eric Bouchat, a Carroll County commissioner who, for years, has been refining his plan to end partisan gerrymandering in Maryland, will likely soon have a bigger platform to advocate for his idea.
Bouchat has an almost certain path to the State House after winning one of three Republican nominations for three seats in District 5 in the House of Delegates. There are no Democrats opposing Bouchat or his fellow Republican nominees, April Rose and Chris Tomlinson.
The Maryland general election will be held on Nov. 8.
Bouchat came in third in his primary race, winning 12.1% of the vote. In Mount Airy, at the only District 5 precinct in Frederick County, Bouchat came in second, with 187 votes.
Before Bouchat ran for Carroll County commissioner, a seat he won in 2018, he unsuccessfully ran for public office five times. The first time, he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, when he was 24.
Bouchat sued Maryland in 2012 and again in 2015, alleging that the way the state drew its legislative districts violated his constitutional voting rights.
In 2013, he petitioned for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his case, after the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled against him. His petition was denied.
Three years later, according to The Baltimore Sun, he used his loss in the race for delegate in District 9A as evidence of how the division of Carroll County into three districts effectively denies representation to county residents living in districts where they are the minority.
The U.S. District Court of Maryland wouldn’t hear his case, saying it had no merit, according to the Sun. And in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a Maryland case that federal courts are not the appropriate venue to resolve allegations of partisan gerrymandering.
For years, Bouchat has been working on a strategy to end partisan gerrymandering in Maryland by adding an amendment to the state constitution.
Rather than having politicians draw their own legislative boundaries, he said, the process should be left up to their constituents.
“This is a goal of mine that I want to see done before I die. And if Maryland accomplishes this, it’ll be historical,” he said. “It will set the tempo for other states to follow.”
The idea came to him through prayer, he said.
Every 10 years, after the U.S. census, a redistricting convention should be held, Bouchat said. That convention should be run by 188 delegates — residents elected on nonpartisan ballots. The number of delegates from each county would be determined by the county’s population, Bouchat said.
“The genius of it is this: It’s so darn simple,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s utilizing a political science tool — a convention — in the same format that created the most intelligent political science document in the history of the world. And that’s the United States Constitution.”
If Bouchat makes it to the State House, he said, he hopes to be assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.
He recently emailed Del. Adrienne Jones, speaker of the House of Delegates, the chairs of the House and Senate judicial committees, and all Republican members of each committee to lay out what he wants to accomplish.
Bouchat said he is ready to fight for his idea “right out of the gate,” even though he might not be re-elected because of it.
“I believe sometimes doing something noble in its endeavor is worth the sacrifice,” he said. “And even if I don’t achieve my goal in four years, I have laid the groundwork for someone else to keep pushing it and achieve it in the future.”
