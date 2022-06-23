Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald said he would push for the county to continue paying for new school buildings, parks and library branches if he is elected to a third consecutive term on the council.
Donald, a Democrat, said he especially wants to ensure the county continues to fund long-term projects in his district, like construction of a new Middletown branch library that is scheduled to open in 2023 and the expansion of Othello Regional Park in Knoxville.
“They’re all connected together,” said Donald said. “Good schools, good parks, good libraries make for better neighborhoods.”
The county, he said, should continue to make progress on plans for new buildings for overcrowded and aging schools, like Green Valley and Valley elementary schools. The county’s capital budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, includes funding that puts the new buildings on pace to open in 2025, up to two years earlier than scheduled.
The budget also pays for studies to explore future construction at the campus that houses Middletown elementary, middle and high schools.
Donald has taught social studies at Middletown High School for 19 years. He’s been a teacher for more than 30 years. He taught social studies at Linganore High School for more than a decade before going to Middletown.
Donald was born in Frederick and raised in Braddock Heights, where he still lives. Aside from college, he’s lived his entire live in the county.
Three candidates are running to represent District 1, which encompasses Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
Donald, who has represented the district since 2014, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. He won the seat by fewer than 350 votes in 2018 and by 25 votes in 2014. He anticipates this year’s election will be another “tough fight.”
John Distel, a Montgomery County police sergeant and part-time attorney, and Bill Miskell, who works in student support services at Monocacy Middle School, are seeking the Republican nomination.
Distel and Miskell, like other Republicans running for local office, have said the county should grant more tax breaks and lower the property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to the constant-yield rate of $1.02 per $100 of assessed value.
Donald, though, said that lowering the property tax rate would constrict the funding available for long-term projects. Lowering to the constant yield for next year’s budget would have decreased county revenue by $13 million, according to the county’s staff.
“You won’t have new parks, you won’t have new libraries, you won’t have new schools,” Donald said. “You’ll just have the bare minimum.”
Donald said he wants the county to continue to allocate funding to construct pedestrian and bike trails. He hopes the county will eventually have a vast trail network connecting the area’s parks and guiding people to local businesses.
In January, Donald spearheaded a proposal to restructure the county Board of Health — the body responsible for instituting a countywide mask mandate last year — to include more health professionals and fewer elected officials.
The county’s current board includes just one health professional, health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, along with the county executive and the seven members of the County Council. Beyond the pandemic, the board will be responsible for the county’s health and sanitary interests, and it will investigate and study future diseases and epidemics.
Donald had hoped for a new board to be formed by fall, but he said it is unlikely the council will pass his bill before the end of the term. He plans to continue pushing the proposal forward if reelected.
The last two councils, Donald said, have been tough on growth. Since 2014, the body has approved roughly 1,300 housing units for seniors and nearly 800 affordable housing units (some of which are also age restricted). He’d like the trend to continue with the next council.
Rezoning applications the council has voted on in recent weeks are for projects that the defunct Board of County Commissioners or municipal governments approved, he said.
“I think this council is doing what the public wants,” Donald said. “So, I’ll be continuing in that direction of aggressively trying to save agricultural land and control growth.”
(1) comment
Last paragraph should be his lead
Smarter growth = more votes
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.