Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald, the Democratic nominee for County Council District 1, said he would use a third term on the council to advocate for funding for several long-term projects underway in the county.
Donald said he wants to ensure that the new Middletown branch library, Othello Regional Park in Knoxville and new school buildings across the county continue to get funding allocated for them in the county's capital projects budget.
"It's not a Democratic or Republican thing — anybody can use a trail, anybody can use a park, anybody can use a library. And those are the things I'd like to see built in Frederick County," Donald said in a podcast interview with the News-Post.
Donald ran unopposed in the July primary election.
Donald has been a social studies teacher at Middletown High School for the last 19 years, and he's been a teacher for the last 30. He has represented District 1 on the County Council since 2014.
District 1 includes Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
The Republican nominee for District 1 is John Distel, a Montgomery County police sergeant.
General Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting will be from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, and the Maryland State Board of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballots to voters.
Donald said the county should continue to add trails and pathways to its various parks, too. He'd like to see the county eventually implement a trail network to connect the parks and municipalities in the region to make them more accessible for people, especially children.
The county, Donald said, should maintain its property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value. Lowering the property tax rate, which Republicans running for the County Council have all advocated for, would decrease the revenue available for long-term projects, he said.
Donald said he's worried that a lower property tax rate would also take money from the county's program used to preserve farmland. The county has preserved more than 73,000 acres of farmland and is on pace to exceed its goal of preserving 100,000 acres by the early 2030s, 10 years earlier than expected.
In his podcast interview, Donald also discussed his vision for the county's Board of Health, the plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area, the next regional plan that the County Council will vote on, and what he'd like to see built at the 26-acre property along Himes Avenue that the county purchased in 2021.
