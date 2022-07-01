Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Kavonte Duckett likes to help put the pieces together.
Running for a seat on the Frederick County Council from District 4, he sees his role on the council as helping to put the steps in place to help people thrive.
“We have to do everything we can so we can set people up for success.”
Duckett faces fellow Democrats Nicholas Augustine, John Funderburk, and Betty Law in the July 19 primary. Republicans John Fer, Chaz Packan, and Steve Valentino are seeking their party’s nomination.
The district is currently represented by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who is running for the Democratic nomination for county executive.
Duckett is the director of the Religious Coalition’s Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter. He said working at the shelter and helping people get their lives back on track has helped him realize the interconnected nature of the problems of people dealing with homelessness.
It’s made the shortage of affordable and workforce housing in the county one of the main issues of his campaign.
“Homeownership should be accessible to anyone who aspires to have it,” he said.
Duckett would get rid of the rule that allows developers to pay a fee in lieu of including affordable housing in their projects, instead requiring each project in the county to include a number of affordable units along with the ones sold at market rates.
“We’ll never get folks to transition [out of the shelter] if we don’t have the inventory to get them into. And that’s one of the challenges that we continue to run into,” he said.
He would like the county to rehabilitate some of the vacant properties it owns to turn them into one-bedroom apartments or single-room units to help fight chronic homelessness.
“The last thing I want to do is add beds to the shelter,” he said. “That shouldn’t be the solution. That shouldn’t be the option. We should be focused on getting folks back into stable housing and then providing wrap-around services for them to maintain those houses.”
But he knows that providing housing is useless without helping people get jobs that allow them to stay in their homes.
Duckett cites a vocational training program he’s seen in Washington County that helps people get certified in excavator operation, trench safety, and skid steer and track loader operation as something he’d like to help bring to Frederick County.
Local businesses could also help create a program for certification in jobs such as plumbing or electrical work, where people can learn trades to help them find quick employment.
“The list is long of people we will be able to touch,” he said. “And it will definitely be a driver to our economic success in the county.”
He’d like to see the county’s transit system expand to “touch every pocket of Frederick County” and help people get to jobs.
“If I have the housing but I don’t have the transportation, or I have the job and I don’t have the transportation to get there, then it’s just this cycle of unending things,” he said.
He would like to see transit service expanded to include Sundays, and to add shelters for riders waiting for buses.
“For folks who are out there in all types of weather, it’s definitely going to be beneficial to them,” he said.
