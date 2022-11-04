More than 16,000 Frederick County residents cast an in-person ballot during the eight-day early voting period for the gubernatorial general election, an unofficial tally from the Maryland State Board of Elections shows.
During the early-voting period, 8.2% of the eligible active voters in Frederick County cast ballots, the lowest percentage since the 2014 gubernatorial general election.
More people tend to vote during presidential election years, according to FairVote, a nonpartisan organization in Takoma Park. More than 28% of eligible active voters in Frederick County voted early in the 2020 presidential general election and more than 18% voted early in the 2016 presidential general election.
In 2018, the last gubernatorial general election, 14% of eligible active voters in the county cast a ballot at early voting.
The last time the percentage of eligible active voters in Frederick County who partook in early voting was below 10% was 2014, when that figure was 7.1%.
Of the 16,010 early voters in Frederick County, 42% were Democrats, 40% were Republicans and 17% were unaffiliated.
Voting by mail has become much more prominent in Maryland’s elections. About 5,400 Frederick County voters sent an absentee ballot by mail in 2018.
As of Thursday, nearly 29,300 Frederick County voters had requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Tuesday was the last day for voters to request that the Maryland State Board of Elections mail them a ballot. The deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot by email was Friday.
The State Board of Elections has sent mail-in ballots to three times as many Democrats as Republicans in Frederick County. Democrats made up 60% of mail-in ballot requests in the county, compared to 22% of Republicans and 18% of voters who are unaffiliated or not aligned with one of the two major parties.
As of Thursday, the State Board of Elections had received back 59% of the mail-in ballots it sent.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:
@jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.