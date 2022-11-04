Early Voting Set Up Myersville
Delphinia Bellinger, a technology support worker with Frederick County Board of Elections, sets up a ballot printing device Oct. 26 at Myersville Town Hall, one of four early voting centers in the county.

More than 16,000 Frederick County residents cast an in-person ballot during the eight-day early voting period for the gubernatorial general election, an unofficial tally from the Maryland State Board of Elections shows.

During the early-voting period, 8.2% of the eligible active voters in Frederick County cast ballots, the lowest percentage since the 2014 gubernatorial general election.

