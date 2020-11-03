President and Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden take center stage on Election Day Tuesday, but several competitive races are also up for grabs that will determine the power structure of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Here's a look at what's going on in some of those races.
Decision day arrives in New York's history-making election
Update 4:18 p.m.: NEW YORK (AP) — An unprecedented election reached its climax Tuesday, and while all eyes are on the polarizing presidential race, pandemic-scarred New Yorkers will also finish casting their votes in battles for control of Congress and the state Legislature.
No matter who wins, history will be made in an election where in-person campaigning was limited, volunteers couldn't go door-to-door to get out the vote and Zoom calls replaced head-to-head debates.
New York state Republicans will try to seize back seats in the congressional delegation that the party lost two years ago. Democrats, meanwhile, have hopes of winning a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate, which could move the state further to the left.
In many contests, results are unlikely to come on election night. A record number of votes have been cast by mail and the state’s rules for counting those absentee ballots mean it could take weeks before results are finalized.
New York City police are keeping an eye on election-related protests but don’t anticipate the kind of unrest that unfolded in cities across the U.S. after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. Many New York City businesses, including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store, have boarded up windows as a precaution.
A pair of races are slated to make history with two Democrats poised to become the first openly gay Black members of Congress. Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both won Democratic primaries in the spring to replace veteran Congress members who are retiring.
Name change, incumbent futures in Rhode Islanders' hands
Update 3:13 p.m.: PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders on Tuesday are picking a president, deciding whether to return a U.S. senator and two U.S. House members to Washington, and passing judgment on a ballot measure that would shorten the state's official name.
They're also voting for candidates for the state Legislature, where Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello faced a strong challenge from Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.
More than 300,000 voters already cast ballots early or mailed them in, and elections officials cautioned that results for some races might not be knowable on election night because of expected tabulation delays.
The outcome of the presidential race was in little doubt in Rhode Island, where President Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by more than 15 percentage points in 2016. Rhode Island has backed a Republican for the White House only four times in the modern era — twice for Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952 and 1956, once for Richard Nixon in 1972 and once for Ronald Reagan in 1984.
The U.S. Senate race in Rhode Island pitted longtime Democratic incumbent Jack Reed against Republican challenger Allen Waters, a perennial candidate who mounted earlier unsuccessful campaigns for the state Senate and U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.
Reed, first elected to the Senate in 1996, is a senior member of the powerful Appropriations Committee and a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. Rhode Island's other U.S. senator, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, isn't up for reelection until 2024.
In Georgia, a double shot at Senate victory
Update 3 p.m.: ATLANTA (AP) — In an election where control of the U.S. Senate could be on the line, Georgia is the only state with both seats on the ballot — two opportunities for Republicans to hold their ground; two opportunities for Democrats to make gains.
Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a race that public polling has shown to be very close. In the other, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces a crowded field that includes GOP Rep. Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election for the seat Loeffler was appointed to 10 months ago.
Democrats haven't won a Senate race in Georgia in two decades. But ongoing population growth around Atlanta and shifting demographics that have made the state less white — along with dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump in the suburbs — have helped fuel hope among Democrats that the state is in play.
There's a chance both races could stretch into next year, with runoffs to be held on Jan. 5 if no candidate surpasses 50% this time.
Both sides have poured huge amounts of money into the races, and record numbers of people cast ballots early, some facing hourslong lines. Georgia has also seen a large increase in absentee ballots cast by mail.
Election officials were seeking to avoid a repeat of the June 9 primaries when poll worker shortages, coronavirus restrictions and trouble with new voting machines led to chaos and long lines at some polling places, especially around Atlanta.
GOP in tough fight to hold US Senate seat as Arizona changes
Update 2:09 p.m.: PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Martha McSally is trying to hold onto the late John McCain's former seat in Congress against an insurgent Democrat in a close Arizona race that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate.
Democrats are optimistic that Arizona's changing demographics and President Donald Trump's unpopularity among some suburban voters can push retired astronaut Mark Kelly to victory in Tuesday's election. He is the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was injured in an assassination attempt in Tucson in 2011.
No matter who wins, Arizona will have a senator from Tucson for the first time since Democrat Dennis DeConcini left office in 1995.
An influx of new voters in the fast-growing suburbs of Phoenix and extensive get-out-the-vote effort in the Latino communities in Phoenix and Tucson helped put Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold, in play for Democrats. The trend accelerated with a shift away from the GOP among white suburban women who turned against Trump.
The 2018 victory of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democrat to win an Arizona Senate seat in 30 years, over McSally illustrated the changing nature of the state.
After her defeat, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to McCain’s former seat in 2018.
Heavyweight battles for Senate and House seats in Montana
Update 1:30 p.m.: BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Republican Party's hold on the U.S. Senate could be decided by a tight race in Montana where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock will try to unseat first-term GOP Sen. Steve Daines.
The heavyweight battle has been one of the most closely watched Senate races in the U.S., with political groups and the campaigns pouring more than $100 million into the contest. That's a record shattering figure for the sparsely populated state that dwarfed spending in much larger battlegrounds and subjected residents of Big Sky Country to a barrage of advertisements virtually any time they turned on their computer, television or radio or opened their mailbox.
Montana's other congressional seat is also expected to be a tight contest with Republican Matt Rosendale seeking to fend off a challenge from former Democratic state lawmaker Kathleen Williams to keep Montana’s lone U.S. House seat in GOP hands in a streak that dates to 1997.
Williams lost her bid for the seat in 2018 but came closer than any Democrat in 20 years to winning. Polls suggest she has an even better chance this time around.
Rosendale, a former real estate developer, has hitched his campaign to President Donald Trump and stuck to the Republican party line, promising to protect the Second Amendment and end illegal immigration. Williams focused her campaign on her career in environmental conservation, and the promise of improved health care and public lands protection.
Utah Democrat defending his seat in close House race
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The competitive race for a suburban Salt Lake City swing congressional district wraps up Tuesday as Democrats look to see if they can hold a seat flipped in deep-red Utah in 2018.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams has been running at a dead heat against Republican Burgess Owens, a former football player and frequent Fox News guest.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The competitive race for a suburban Salt Lake City swing congressional district wraps up Tuesday as Democrats look to see if they can hold a seat flipped in deep-red Utah in 2018.
It could take several days to declare a winner since Utah’s system of primarily by-mail balloting generally takes longer to count due to additional verification steps.
Nearly $19 million has been poured into the race in the district where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats three to one.
McAdams is a moderate who was part of the so-called blue wave that won control of the U.S. House for the Democrats. He has focused on kitchen-table issues and occasionally bucked party leadership, though he did vote to impeach the president.
Owens has come under scrutiny for media appearances related to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has increasingly crept into mainstream politics. His spokesman has said Owens doesn’t believe in the theory.
Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years
Update 12:18 p.m.: WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.
Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant…
But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.
Both parties' operatives agreed that the GOP was mostly playing defense and would be fortunate to limit Democratic gains to a modest single digits. Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.
“The president's numbers have fallen off a bit in districts he won by double-digits, he's not performing at that level in some places, and that's creating a bit of a down-ballot drag," said GOP strategist Liesl Hickey.
Democrat hopes to flip Republican seat in solid red Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state senator hoped to flip a House seat in solidly red Arkansas on Tuesday and become the first Black member of Congress from the state.
Sen. Joyce Elliott was challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for a central Arkansas congressional district that includes Little Rock and seven counties.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democratic state senator hoped to flip a House seat in solidly red Arkansas on Tuesday and become the first Black member of Congress from the state.
Elliott lost the race for the same seat a decade ago by 20 percentage points, but this year was running an unexpectedly tight race. Hill has held the seat since 2015.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if it comes down to single digits and I want to be sure we don’t have any regrets," Elliott said as she campaigned on Monday.
High stakes fuel turnout surge in suddenly competitive Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was unusually shaky ground for Republicans on Tuesday as a record surge of voters in America’s biggest red state, typically among the worst for turnout in the U.S., lined up to decide the most unpredictable election here in decades.
The high stakes in Texas rippled beyond whether President Donald Trump was genuinely at risk of becoming the first Republican presidential nominee since 1976 to lose the Lone Star State. Democrats, shut out of power in the Texas Capitol for a generation, were also within reach of seizing the majority in the state House chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years — an outcome that would mark a new era in what has been America’s foremost factory of conservative legislation.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas was unusually shaky ground for Republicans on Tuesday as a record surge of voters in America’s biggest red state, t…
Republican Sen. John Cornyn was also taking seriously a challenge from Democrat MJ Hegar in what was coming down to a second surprisingly close U.S. Senate race in Texas in as many years. Even progressive congressional challengers who back the Green New Deal were presenting serious challenges to longtime GOP incumbents in districts that run through some of Texas' most conservative counties.
Turnout in Texas was massive, and already at record levels.
Nearly 10 million Texans cast ballots in person or by mail during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election. Elections experts predicted the number of votes could surpass 12 million, which would amount to more than 70% turnout — a striking level for a state that was among the worst for turnout in 2016.
Long lines form as Pennsylvania voters make their choice
Voters appeared to be turning out in force Tuesday in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headlined a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.
Polls opened against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots. Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail.
Voters appeared to be turning out in force Tuesday in the key presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania as Donald Trump and Joe Biden he…
Long lines formed at many polling places as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.
In Philadelphia, a line of about 150 people stretched a city block even before polls opened. While there was some social distancing -- and blue tape on the sidewalk designated where people should stand -- many seem to have come in groups and they huddled together. Every person was masked.
Shavere McLean, 36, a massage therapist, came bundled against the 39-degree chill. She also brought a chair, an apple, an orange and a cup of coffee.
“I tried to be prepared,” she said.
