Since 2010, the number of Frederick County voters who cast a ballot in person on Election Day increased with the number of registered voters in the county — until this year.
On Tuesday, 62,568 people cast their ballot at one of the county’s polling places, which was fewer than the number of in-person Election Day voters in the county in 2018, 2014 and 2010 — the three gubernatorial election years for which the Maryland State Board of Elections Press Room has turnout data.
Nearly 77,800 Frederick County voters cast their ballot in person on Election Day in 2018, State Board of Elections data shows.
In 2014, 66,792 people in the county voted on Election Day. In 2010, that number was 66,746.
The number of in-person voters as a percentage of the total number of eligible active voters in the county also declined this year.
On Tuesday, 32% of the county’s active voters cast a ballot at the polls. In the 2018, 2014 and 2010 general elections, no fewer than 44% of the county’s active electorate voted at the polls on Election Day.
The number of eligible voters in the county has risen from 137,698 in 2010 to 195,785 this year.
The decline of in-person voting has coincided with the rise of voting by mail, which shot up after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
About 5,400 Frederick County voters sent an absentee ballot by mail in 2018.
As of Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Elections had sent more than 29,300 mail-in ballots to voters in Frederick County and more than 19,900 voters had returned their mail ballot.
Ballots will be accepted until Nov. 18 as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
