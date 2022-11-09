Election 2022
Voting booths were busy at Middletown Elementary School on Tuesday.

Since 2010, the number of Frederick County voters who cast a ballot in person on Election Day increased with the number of registered voters in the county — until this year.

On Tuesday, 62,568 people cast their ballot at one of the county’s polling places, which was fewer than the number of in-person Election Day voters in the county in 2018, 2014 and 2010 — the three gubernatorial election years for which the Maryland State Board of Elections Press Room has turnout data.

