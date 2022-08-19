Office of the State Prosecutor logo

Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner on Friday confirmed that the county Board of Elections voted unanimously earlier this week to refer information about a voter to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

Wagner did not identify the voter or what jurisdiction they voted in. She said the person cast a ballot in this year’s primary.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(7) comments

MrSniper
MrSniper

What is it about Keegan-Ayer people don’t like? She squeaked by in the primary on a technicality then squeaks by in committee with members resigning & being reduced to tears. Someone please enlighten my ignorance.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Her last name just has an entitle uppity ring to it

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

People running for public office should be required to do so under their formal name.

Not initials.

They wouldn’t let me run as “Plumbum”, they told me I had to register as Kelly Q Alzan.

Standby, I’ll tell you what Keegin’s legal name is. Property deeds are so helpful.

Report Add Reply
saogirl52
saogirl52

Mary Catherine

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Year ago I turned someone in to the state for something. Yes, the state took appropriate action. But, it blew up in my face, even though it’s law and fair is fair.. I do believe in karma. And that’s what I got.

Keegin will lose a 4th time, karma, and her supporters will be upset.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

It’s pretty obvious she knew exactly what she was doing, and that it was wrong.

Report Add Reply
sej58

Totally agree!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription