Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner said she hopes that local elections boards will be permitted to count mail-in ballots before Election Day in 2024, when the next election is scheduled.
Election winners may be known sooner if elections boards can get that head start.
“The sooner we start canvassing those ballots, the better off we all are,” Wagner said in phone interview.
A court ruling allowed canvassers in Maryland to begin counting mail-in ballots before Election Day for this year’s general election.
On Oct. 17, the Frederick County Board of Elections counted 3,776 ballots, which was how many the board received by that point.
Maryland state law prohibits elections boards from counting mail-in ballots, or preparing them to be counted, until the Thursday following Election Day, said Anthony Gutierrez, deputy election director for Frederick County. An exception was also made for the general election in 2020, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the primary election, Maryland was the only state in the country where election officials were prohibited from processing mail-in ballots until after polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The Democrat-led Maryland legislature passed a bill in April that would have allowed election judges to begin processing mail-in votes before election day, but Gov. Larry Hogan, R, vetoed it.
Hogan said in a veto letter that the bill would have allowed election officials to get a “much needed head start on the deluge of ballot envelopes,” but he could not support the bill because he believed it lacked a process for verifying a voter’s signature on their ballot.
The Frederick County Board of Elections finalized its vote counting three days later than expected in an election cycle that saw an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that canvassers had to count after Election Day.
Local elections boards were scheduled to certify results on Friday, according to a 2022 election calendar from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Frederick County finished ballot counting on Friday. The Board of Elections certified the results and sent them to the state elections board on Monday.
More than 25,000 Frederick County voters cast a ballot by mail and the Frederick County Board of Elections spent seven days counting mail-in and provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility.
Voting by mail has become much more prominent in Maryland’s elections. In 2018, the last gubernatorial general election, about 5,400 voters sent an absentee ballot by mail. In 2014, about 2,400 cast an absentee ballot.
Mail-in ballots have multiple stops before someone feeds them into a voting machine to be tabulated.
In Frederick County, mail-in ballots were delivered to the Board of Elections building on Montevue Lane in Frederick, where an election official would scan the bar code on the ballot envelope for tracking purposes and to ensure it was official.
Local elections officials and volunteer canvassers gathered at the elections board building in a space about the size of a high school classroom to prepare ballots to be counted. Members of the public, including candidates and people on their campaign teams, were allowed to attend each day of mail-in vote counting.
To prepare the mail-in ballots for counting, the Frederick County Board of Elections brought on 15 teams of two volunteer canvassers, comprising one Democrat and one Republican.
On each day of mail-in or provisional ballot counting, an elections board staff member would pile processed ballots into batches and bring them to one of the bipartisan duos, Gutierrez said.
For mail-ins, one of the two volunteer canvassers would remove each ballot from the envelope it arrived in. The duo would then ensure the ballot was postmarked by Election Day, properly signed by the voter and intact.
If the ballot was intact and the canvassers could easily interpret the vote, they would add it to a pile to be tabulated, Gutierrez said.
If the canvassers found a stain on the ballot, like from food, beverage or ink, they would raise their hand to request a new ballot. Then, they would copy votes onto the new ballot to ensure the voting machine would tabulate the votes.
One canvasser would also repeatedly mark the stained ballot with an ink stamp and add it to a separate pile of ballots for the board keep on file.
If the ballot was more damaged or if there was any question about a voter’s intent, the ballot would go to the Board of Canvassers, which comprises five members from the county’s governor-appointed Board of Elections, who would determine whether to copy the vote onto a new ballot or reject it.
The Board of Canvassers would reject a ballot if, for example, it was postmarked after Election Day or if the voter did not properly sign it. The Board of Canvassers had to cast a unanimous vote to reject a ballot.
After the canvassers got through a batch of ballots, an election official would take the accepted ballots to an adjoining room in the Board of Elections building, where another official would run them through a vote-scanning machine.
Each voting-scanning machine, Gutierrez said, was tested to determine if it complied with state guidelines and regulations, which ensure that each machine is accurate and functioning as it should.
The Frederick County Board of Elections canvassed between 1,800 and more than 5,000 ballots each day of post-Election Day counting. The volunteer canvassers worked roughly eight to 10 hours each day.
Local canvassers have counted fewer ballots on days when they had to get through provisional ballots or mail-ins that were sent electronically, which voters printed and completed on their own paper, rather than on an official ballot.
Canvassers had to duplicate all mail-ins that were sent electronically onto an official ballot, so voting machines would tabulate them.
The whole process is clearly RIGGED! [wink]
A sincere thank you to all of the volunteers. [thumbup][thumbup]
