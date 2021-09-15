After counting several hundred votes Tuesday, Frederick County Board of Elections officials on Thursday will resume tallying the results from the 2021 primary elections for mayor and Board of Aldermen.
City officials said the already-counted results account for roughly 8 percent of the ballots received. Workers will continue canvassing votes Thursday and Friday, and the election is slated to be certified at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
More than 5,000 ballots (mail-in and dropbox) remain outstanding – 4,470 Democrat ballots and 649 Republican. Mail-in ballots are still arriving, with the due time being 4:30 p.m. Friday as long as the ballot was postmarked Sept. 14.
No new results were announced Wednesday, meaning the contests still stand at:
Democrat mayoral
Michael O’Connor —
- 127 votes (37 percent)
- Roger Wilson
—
- 101 votes (30 percent)
- Jennifer Dougherty
—
- 93 votes (27 percent)
- John Funderburk
—
- 20 votes (6 percent)
Republican mayoral
- Steve Garrahy – 66 votes (53 percent)
- Steven Hammrick – 59 votes (47 percent)
Democrat Board of Aldermen
- Katie Nash – 258 votes (19 percent)
- Derek Shackelford
—
- 236 votes (17 percent)
- Kelly Russell
—
- 228 votes (17 percent)
- Donna Kuzemchak
—
- 203 votes (15 percent)
- Ben MacShane
—
- 197 votes (14 percent)
- Chris Sparks
—
- 132 votes (10 percent)
- Robert Van Rens
—
- 119 votes (9 percent)
Republicans Robert A. Fischer and Michelle Shay will appear for the GOP on the General Election ballot because they were the only two Republicans to seek spots on the Board of Aldermen.
Results will continue to be posted via cityoffrederickmd.gov/2021election.
