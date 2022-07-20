The Frederick County Board of Elections is urging candidates to remove their campaign signs.
The deadline for signs to be removed was Wednesday at 8 a.m., the day after the primary.
The Board of Elections set up 63 polling places across the county for the Primary Election Day on Tuesday.
"It is important that candidates be respectful of these locations and quickly remove their signs as a way of joining the Board of Elections board and staff in thanking them for hosting the Frederick County voters as they exercise their right to vote," Theresa Church, a communications specialist for the elections board, wrote in a news release. "We would certainly not want to lose any of our locations due to a large number of signs not being removed."
