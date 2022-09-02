Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Kris Fair, a Democratic candidate for Maryland House of Delegates, wants to address climate change — a problem he calls the “number one threat to our humanity” — while ensuring the burden isn’t only shouldered by farmers.
If elected, Fair said, he would advance the goals of the Climate Solutions Now Act, a bill the General Assembly passed last legislative session that creates more ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
He would also advocate for the state to give agricultural workers resources they need to implement regenerative farming techniques and increase biodiversity in their fields.
Maryland needs to be proactive about supporting farmers, so they aren’t financially cornered into selling their property to developers, Fair said. When there's less local land for agriculture, he said, communities depend more on outside sources for food.
“When you have a pandemic, and you have a supply chain breakdown,” he said, “what do you do if all the farmers are gone?”
Fair, the executive director of The Frederick Center, an LGBTQ+ advocacy center in downtown Frederick, is running in legislative District 3.
He was one of three Democrats to advance from a field of seven in the primary. He was second in votes among Democrats, with 5,598 — 30 fewer than incumbent Del. Ken Kerr.
Fair is one of five candidates for three seats in the general election. The others are Kerr, Democrat Karen Simpson and Republicans Kathy Diener and Justin Wages.
The general election will be Nov. 8.
Fair’s experience running a Frederick salon and spa during the pandemic is partly what convinced him to run for state office.
The business, New York New York Hair Salon and Day Spa on North Market Street, rehired all of the workers it laid off during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak and secured funding to continue operating.
But Fair was dismayed by the number of employees and businesses that weren't so lucky.
Later, as chief of staff for Del. Karen Lewis Young, he encountered even more people who struggled to access unemployment benefits to which they were entitled.
“Those benefits are — as I keep saying over and over again — they’re state mandated,” Fair said. “We have a compact with our government that we pay into a system. And we trust that in our moment of need, the government is going to be there to respect that contract.”
If elected, Fair said, he would help ensure that the groundswell of funding for public schools through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is spent as legislators intended — to repair and upgrade buildings, increase teacher salaries and add to the support staff, among other priorities.
He would also work to make mental health care more accessible and affordable, partly by advocating for insurance providers to have the same responsibility in covering mental health care as they have toward physical health care.
Rather than widening interstates 270 and 495, Fair said, he would favor reducing the number of cars on the road by making mass transportation options more consistent and reliable in the state.
That would mean increasing the frequency of MARC commuter rail service, so people don’t have to schedule their entire day around one train stop, and supporting high-occupancy vehicle ride-share programs, he said.
He pledged to push for the expansion of Metro's Red Line to at least Urbana, calling it a “major game changer” for transportation.
“I’m not naive. I know that’s not a short-term, but rather, very, very long-term solution to a massive problem,” he said. “But just because it’s difficult, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be trying.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.