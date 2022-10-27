Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
John Fer, the Republican nominee for the District 4 seat on the Frederick County Council, said he would push for the county to continue to preserve farmland and lower the property tax rate.
Frederick County has preserved more than 73,000 acres of farmland and is on pace to exceed its goal of preserving 100,000 acres of farmland by the early 2030s, 10 years earlier than expected.
Fer, who is retired and worked as an elementary school principal in Los Angeles, said he would look to expand the county’s farm preservation programs and increase revenue for them without raising taxes. He did not state a specific way for the county to increase revenue or funding for farmland preservation.
“When you look around and you see that our sustenance is being eroded by building great expanses and tracts of homes, I become concerned,” Fer said in a podcast interview with the News-Post.
Like each of the six other Republican candidates for the County Council, Fer said he would push for the county to lower its property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to the constant-yield rate.
The constant-yield rate is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. The constant-yield rate for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value. Adopting this rate would have decreased the county’s tax revenue by $13 million for the current fiscal year.
Fer served for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in Vietnam, Fer’s plane was shot down. Three crew members died, and Fer and two others were captured.
Fer spent more than six years as a prisoner of war, including two years as cellmates with future U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Fer’s opponent in the race for the District 4 seat, which covers the eastern part of Frederick, is Democrat Kavonte Duckett, the director of the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter for The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.
Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting began Thursday and is open until Nov. 3. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
In his podcast interview, Fer said the county should increase housing options, such as building more accessory dwelling units, which are within single-family homes or built as a separate structure on the same lot as a single-family home, according to the county’s code.
