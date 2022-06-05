John Fer developed an appetite for politics at an early age, taking part in his family’s lively discussions around the dinner table as he was growing up.
“My interest in politics goes way, way back,” he said.
There was a spot on a county Republican central committee when he lived out in California, and an unsuccessful run for the Los Angeles City Council in the mid-2000s.
But for most of his life, his connection to politics was as an observer rather than as a participant.
Now, Fer is seeking the Republican nomination in Frederick County Council’s District 4 against Chaz Packan and Steve Valentino in the July 19 primary.
Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett, John Funderburk, and Betty Law are competing in the Democratic primary.
Incumbent Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater is seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive.
Fer, who lives in Frederick, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1962. In 1966, he was sent to Vietnam.
On Feb. 4, 1967, Fer’s Douglas EB66C Skywarrior was shot down over North Vietnam, according to the website POW Network. He and two other crew members were captured. Three others died.
He and his two colleagues spent more than six years as prisoners of war, including about two years when he shared a cell with future U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Fer retired from the Air Force after 28 years. He said his military service helped him understand the need for order and discipline, and instilled an appreciation for what government can do.
Seeing a communist system up close, listening to the propaganda radio that played every morning and every night, he realized that the United States still has the best system for government despite its faults, he said.
Fer said his top issues in his run for the County Council are making sure that law enforcement has the funding and support it needs; finding ways to help fight the impacts of inflation; and controlling traffic congestion and the use of farmland for development.
The County Council doesn’t have a direct influence on fighting inflation, he said, but it can make sure the laws it passes are frugal with taxpayer money.
The fact that Frederick County is a nice place to live makes it attractive to people, so government has to be ahead of the game with planning to prevent traffic problems and overdevelopment, he said.
“We just can’t have urban sprawl,” he said.
He said he thinks the county’s Livable Frederick master plan is a good step, and addresses the future, so that the county can preserve farmland and still grow.
Fer got into education after he left the Air Force, teaching in high school and working as an elementary school principal.
As a former educator, Fer has followed with interest the news about groups of parents disrupting school board meetings in confrontations about curriculum.
Parents need to be involved in their children’s education, but do it by going to back-to -school nights and PTA activities, by talking to their children at the dinner table or in the car about ideas like citizenship, and helping them develop an interest in what goes on around them, he said.
If parents engage positively with schools, they will find that teachers and administrators are well informed in the best practices of how to educate children, Fer said.
“I’m not one for parents meddling in the process of teaching,” he said.
Mr. Fer seems like a nice man we should all thank for his service to our Country. But as an educator who dislikes communism, why is he a member of a political party that lied and continues to lie about the 2020 election? A political party that attacked our nation's Capital murdering a policeman trying to defend it? A political party that tried and continues to try to nullify the legitimate vote of the people to install a dictator?
I'm voting for John Funderburk, who understands that free and fair elections are how we preserve American Democracy.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.