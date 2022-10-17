A union that represents Frederick County’s career firefighters on Monday accused the county of “misuse of public funds” and “unethical behavior” for creating a committee in support of a ballot question about who has the final say in bargaining disputes.
The county government created its ballot issue committee on Sept. 27 in support of ballot Question A, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Question A, which is on general election ballots in Frederick County, would change wording in the county’s charter to clarify that the County Council has the final say in bargaining disputes between the county and its career firefighters.
Stephen Jones, president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County — also known as International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3666 — called on the Frederick County Council to investigate the county’s “misuse of public funds” for the ballot issue committee.
“We intend to file with the appropriate bodies to shed light on this unethical behavior,” Jones said in a news release.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in an email on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner, D, that, “the county has an obligation to inform the public about ballot initiatives and their implication for county taxpayers, in this instance how it could impact the county’s budget.”
“Forming a committee is the best way to provide a balanced perspective on the issue in the most transparent manner,” Laxton wrote.
In her email, Laxton wrote that the county has incurred “some” expenses, but has not yet paid any bills.
On behalf of Frederick County Attorney Bryon Black, Laxton wrote: “A county is within its legal rights to educate the public about a ballot measure that affects the county. That has been confirmed by local and state election officials.”
The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 that Montgomery County officials were within their rights to use taxpayers’ money and county employees to encourage voters to approve a similar ballot question in 2012.
Montgomery County officials urged voters to pass the referendum, which limited collective bargaining rights for police.
With approval by the county executive, the county’s director of public information spent about $122,000 on an advocacy effort, for things such as ads, bumper stickers, posters, lawn signs, mass mailings and consultants, the Court of Appeals decision says.
The police union sued over whether the county could use money and employees to persuade voters on a ballot measure. The union won at the circuit court level, but lost before the Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals.
Montgomery County voters were in favor of the referendum, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. More than 58% of the vote was in favor of the amendment.
In 2018, Frederick County voters approved Question D, which granted the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters. Nearly 73% of the vote was in favor of the charter amendment.
The arbitrator’s ruling would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, though, would have the authority to decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined.
The county’s charter gives the County Council the final say in labor disputes because the council is the final vote on the county’s budget, which funds the budget for the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Following the vote, the firefighters union sued the county, saying an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council, the News-Post reported in October 2020.
This year’s ballot question is meant to clarify that the council has the final say, Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, said in July. Blue sponsored the proposed charter amendment. The council voted 6-1 in favor of putting the amendment to the county’s voters in November.
Blue said in July that if voters go against the proposed charter amendment, a labor dispute with county firefighters would be more likely to go to court, where a judge would rule on the council’s authority.
The firefighters’ union, though, sees the charter amendment in a different light.
“We see Question ‘A’ as an attempt to take us backwards and undo the progress that has been made since the voters overwhelmingly approved Question ‘D’ in 2018,” union spokeswoman Katie Nash wrote in an email to the News-Post on behalf of Jones.
The firefighters union is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. in front of Winchester Hall to “announce their actions in response” to the county creating a ballot issue committee.
I support a fair wage for firefighters and LEO’s and all County employees. But I think the firefighters campaign on Question D was an unethical sneak attack on the voters. They bombarded the County with yard signs and rallies that implied that you were evil if you didn’t vote in their favor. I would venture to say that the vast majority of the voters didn’t have a clue about the implications of passing Question D. I didn’t until our neighborhood turned yellow with their signs and I wondered what it was all about. So I read it and realized they were asking for unlimited raises that could bankrupt the County. They knew exactly what they were doing.
Andy S at FNP.
The name calling from Cd Reid over the weekend and today has gotten really out of hand.
Please tell us why you pretend it’s not happening.
He’s got friends in high places. You can tell that after 7 years of exactly the same garbage he’s untouchable. Type “Glen Shiel Frederick News Post” (his original pseudonym) into your search engine and you will bring up his comments from 2015 and 2016. They haven’t changed much. Racist, hateful drivel. But he’s still here in all his glory.
Why is Katie Nash involved in this? Sorry, lady, way too many hats. I have some sympathies with the firefighters, but reading your name 86'd most of that.
