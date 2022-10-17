Firefighters union

A union that represents Frederick County’s career firefighters on Monday accused the county of “misuse of public funds” and “unethical behavior” for creating a committee in support of a ballot question about who has the final say in bargaining disputes.

The county government created its ballot issue committee on Sept. 27 in support of ballot Question A, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

(4) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I support a fair wage for firefighters and LEO’s and all County employees. But I think the firefighters campaign on Question D was an unethical sneak attack on the voters. They bombarded the County with yard signs and rallies that implied that you were evil if you didn’t vote in their favor. I would venture to say that the vast majority of the voters didn’t have a clue about the implications of passing Question D. I didn’t until our neighborhood turned yellow with their signs and I wondered what it was all about. So I read it and realized they were asking for unlimited raises that could bankrupt the County. They knew exactly what they were doing.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Andy S at FNP.

The name calling from Cd Reid over the weekend and today has gotten really out of hand.

Please tell us why you pretend it’s not happening.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

He’s got friends in high places. You can tell that after 7 years of exactly the same garbage he’s untouchable. Type “Glen Shiel Frederick News Post” (his original pseudonym) into your search engine and you will bring up his comments from 2015 and 2016. They haven’t changed much. Racist, hateful drivel. But he’s still here in all his glory.

Piedmontgardener

Why is Katie Nash involved in this? Sorry, lady, way too many hats. I have some sympathies with the firefighters, but reading your name 86'd most of that.

