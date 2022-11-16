Republican Michael Hough’s lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race for Frederick County executive shrank to about 1,500 votes Wednesday after officials counted roughly 2,100 provisional ballots.

Canvassers at the Frederick County Board of Elections got through 2,090 provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — during Wednesday’s count, which lasted until about 10:30 p.m.

Csm9105

Hope Hough loses the count. We don't need a Mooney-Trump disciple leading this county.

richardlyons

[thumbup]

TheLorax1

CE vote would not be so close if JF had not enraged most of District 1 with her slippery Sugarloaf Plan maneuver. Alienated many environmental, preservation, and smart-growth voters too.

It'll be interesting to see what the "under vote" tally looks like. ie people that would not vote for MH but also didn't want to vote for JF.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

I assume you mean a ballot that voted for other offices but didn’t vote for other positions or either county executive candidate. Would that impact both candidates? So far the most votes were cast for Chuck Jenkins (Republican). If following party lines wouldn’t that mean Hough suffered more from under votes?🤷‍♂️

DickD

https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/provisional_voting.html

"Will my provisional ballot count?Provisional ballots are reviewed and counted even if they will not change the outcome of an election. Election officials start counting provisional ballots on the 2nd Wednesday after each election. Your ballot will be counted if you are a registered voter, were eligible to vote by provisional ballot, and met any other applicable requirements (see above).If you voted in the wrong county during early voting or at the wrong polling place on election day, only part of your provisional ballot will count. Election officials will count those contests or ballot questions that appear on the ballot where you live.Will my votes be secret?Yes. Your ballot will stay in the envelope until your local board of elections has reviewed your application. If your local board decides that your ballot should be counted, your ballot will be removed and immediately separated from your application so that your votes will be kept secret.Can I find out if my ballot was counted?Yes. You can use the voter look-up website to find out if your provisional ballot was counted and, if not, the reason why it was not counted. This information is available 10 days after the election."

DickD

If Jessica gets 65% of the remaining votes she would win by 146 votes.

pamona

Umm... Maybe before criticizing our election board, we ought to look around a bit. Looks like Carroll County isn't done yet either. And that is the only that I checked. So instead of jumping to conclusions about where the problem is, maybe we need to check what the process is. Personally, what difference does it make? Count all the votes. And please don't suggest a complete computerization of it. As someone who was a programmer, that has too much potential for fraud. We need a paper ballot so that the actual way a person voted can be reviewed if necessary.

Piedmontgardener

Agree on the law on counts, this is simply following it. That should be amended. But you bank online, have brokerage accounts online, but your vote can't be online? Kind of confused on that point. What's the difference?

pamona

When you bank, you have a record of that transaction. If you are tracking your money, you will know whether the bank has handled it correctly. You can take steps to rectify it. For voting, once you have voted, you don't see that record so you would want a system that is trustworthy. Having paper ballots that can be recounted with observers from both parties is trustworthy as compared to a computer where the software can be written to affect the vote. About 20 years ago or maybe a little more, the use of computers (without backup copies on paper) was called into question when some odd occurrences happened at various places around the country. I believe Frederick Co. had a system with no paper backups for a short bit. Since then, MD changed - I believe it is by law that a paper version of each ballot must exist. But someone else may be more knowledgeable about this history. Regardless, I want a paper ballot copy of my vote. Knowing what one can do with a computer, I do not want that to be the sole counter of my vote.

Piedmontgardener

With two factor authentication, we accept, almost throughout the US, remote notarizaton, through the Uniform Remote Notarization law. If a deed can be notarized in this manner, a vote can be as well.

pamona

Since I don't seem to be able to reply to Piedmontgardener, I will add here that authenticating a user is not the same as actually tabulating the vote. As Stalin said

"I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how." Computer software can correctly count the vote or it can get it wrong either because of a bug or because of an intentional manipulation. Paper ballots and the systems set up for counting them are the backup system in case something goes wrong - intentionally or unintentionally.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

This might be helpful. Track your vote: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

True that… Anne Arundel County will likely miss Maryland Board of Elections' Friday deadline to certify its election results. As of yesterday, they still had approximately 40,000 mail-in and provisional ballots still needed to be canvassed.

Burgessdr

I predict Jessica will win by 250-500 votes

petersamuel

CE vote: Jessica Fitzwater (JF) is on track to win very narrowly over Michael Hough (MH). MH now has 50,865 counted votes to JF's 49,337. MH having got 736 of yesterday's 2090 provisional votes, there was a 35/65 MH/JF split. With 5582 such votes left to be counted and if MH gets the same 0.35 of those, then he gets 1954 + 50,865 for a total 52,819. JF then gets 0.65 of 5582 or 3628 + 49,337 = 52,965. So we end up MH 52,819, JF 52,965, JF winning by 146 votes. But check my arithmetic!

DickD

I did it without reading your text and arrived at the same number, Peter.

Piedmontgardener

Thanks to both of you - appreciate the analysis.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Thanks Peter!

benhem612

Is there an order of counting they have to follow? Why wouldn't they finish the clear cut mail in ballots before jumping to the provisional ballots?

stjohn42

Because we have a fixed number of provisional ballots, but MIB are still trickling in.

Report Add Reply
Because Maryland law requires it to be done on Wednesday. See the earlier text on Maryland requirements.

Report Add Reply
Good to see that the school board is still tightening and the sane candidates may indeed triumph.

Report Add Reply
Earl Elliott

That these ballots aren't fully counted, and the process of tallying them up continues on, still, alas, with no end in sight nine days after the election, speaks the the need to replace Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner for cause.

petersamuel

Agree it's a disgrace it takes so long and that it speaks to the need for an explanation from Ms Wagner. But let's be fair. There may well factors beyond her control that make it such a ridiculously longdrawn out procedure. In which case her successor would face the same constraints, and replacing her would not help.

TrekMan

Why isn't the vote counting automated? They are actually counting these ballots by hand?? If so, no wonder people are believing that there is an issue with our voting process!! It's insane!! If I were Mike Hough, I would have my legal team gearing up!

Hayduke2

Ahh, now that the number is drawing closer for JF, you start the conspiracy rumor. If the count was automated, the provisional ballots would all be subject to being rejected for some reason. Count all valid ballots and live with the results.

WalkTheTown

No, the votes are counted by a machine, but you cannot simply remove a ballot from an envelope and run it through a machine. You have to confirm that the ballot that was sent to the voter was actually the ballot that was received back from the voter. The envelopes and ballots are coded to confirm to whom they were sent. If there is an inconsistency, that has to be resolved (for example, a husband and wife may have opened their ballots and completed them at the same time, but placed them in the other spouse's envelope, which results in a flag to confirm who did what and if it's correct). If an inconsistency cannot be resolved with the voter by phone or in person, such as having a valid explanation for the inconsistency, then the ballot is decided by the board to void. This takes time.

For provisional ballots, you have to confirm that you have a valid voter, a valid location, a valid ballot and valid races. People may walk into a voting location that is not their home precinct and decide that they do not want to travel to their home precinct. That person votes a provisional ballot and the canvassing team has to confirm whether that voter's ballot matches all the races of the home precinct. The races that do not match the home precinct will not be counted. This requires the canvassing team to take a new ballot from the home precinct, transfer the valid votes that count for the home precinct and void the old ballot with votes for races for which that voter was not eligible to vote. Again, this makes the new ballot able to go through the machine. All of this is done by hand (there is no other way) and under the watchful eyes of many people.

WalkTheTown

When you vote in person, the check-in process and correct ballots are confirmed. When you place your completed ballot in the counting device you will know instantly if it is accepted or whether you have an error (over-voting warning or stray marks which require the ballot to be voided and you complete a new one).

When you vote by mail/dropox, the entire check-in process with confirmation of correct ballot must be done by hand, and if the ballot has stray marks they must also be resolved by hand by discussion and oversight. Some people will indicate that they have a change of address or party affiliation and they write notes on the ballots. Those ballots will not go through the counting machines (a requirement) and the votes must be transferred to a new ballot that the machine can count. The old ballot is voided. All done under the watchful eye of many people. This takes a lot of time.

stjohn42

Wagner is not the one at fault here; state law prohibits us from counting the MIB as they come in. There was a state measure to allow them to count MIB earlier, but IIRC Hogan vetoed it.

Mjinma

Have been able to count mail-in ballots since September 3rd in Maryland. Request to hold up counting pending further legal action denied by Appeals Court.

WalkTheTown

Correct. Everything seems to be working smoothly. It just takes time because there is much more involved than people realize. I wish everyone would work elections at least once to see all the steps and then they would appreciate the process and thoroughness of what is going on now.

jsklinelga

There is little doubt that the BOE controls local elections.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

The BoE as "the Illuminati"? Oh, do tell!

Report Add Reply
Greg F

Oh, pug-leeeese….enough Qanon crap.

stjohn42

Hilarious! I could not come up with a more ridiculous conclusion based upon the facts presented if I tried.

DickD

Would you please explain that, Nelga?

Hayduke2

jsk - you seem to continue to go down the rabbit hole.

public-redux
public-redux

"There is little doubt ..."

That's exactly what the leprechaunists of the Hard denomination say about pots of gold at the ends of rainbows. "There is little doubt that you can find gold at the end of a rainbow."

Report Add Reply
It's ridiculous that Frederick County is STILL counting votes. Florida counted a whole state in 5 hours. Rules changes are needed.

Report Add Reply
👍👍👍

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994

Mail in ballots had until the 18th to be received as long as they were postmarked by the 8th at midnight due to snail mail I believe, so counting couldn’t end until then. It’s been fun watching the gap close after each batch is counted. Adds a little suspense to the process. Just be patient.

Frankle1
Frankle1

They could only cound ~ 2,000 ballots in a day? That seems really low. Do they need more volunteers or something?

threecents
threecents

No, the FNP said the plan was to devote Wednesday to the provisional ballots and finish all the counting by Friday.

benhem612

I guess the question is why? I'm fine with it taking a bit but am also confused why Tuesday there was no counting and why yesterday the plan was to stop counting the easy votes and instead only do provisional ballots.

Report Add Reply
Perhaps they are being overly conscientious because of the nonsense concerning non-existent voter fraud. Are you one of the big lie supporters?

Mjinma

More volunteers may have helped. Counting a lot of the provisional ballots takes more time as, from my personal experience on election day, a lot of voters requested mail-in ballots and then wanted to vote on election day. Each one with this scenario needs to be checked to be sure they only get one vote.

MrSniper
MrSniper

Wow…how dramatic. With the exception of Sheriff Jenkins, I’m disappointed more Republicans didn’t win. There exists a significant population of them in our community & they should have a seat at the table. Perhaps this drubbing will motivate them to come to their senses. When they’re ready to drop the “alternate facts” & compromise, I’m certain they’ll find Democrats eager to meet them halfway.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup][thumbup]Mr S 100%

Plumbum
Plumbum

You’re not understanding.

The republicans in the county are up there in age and are passing away. Ba’Lane and Kirbie turned the county blue with all the developments they approved.

If you can find my posts from back when Ba’Lane and Kirbie were in office you WILL see that I was the first person to state that they are making the county blue. I made that announcement before anyone else ever thought of it.

Bickel had a very strong shot. Had he ran radio ads, newspaper ads, and got out with his signs other than just Monrovia buckeystown and Urbana, he could have won. I told him this online here when he made his 2nd attempt. Elections are simply a popularity contest. You have to get your name out to be popular. Attending Democratic dinners doesn’t cut it, you still need to make yourself popular with people that are not at the dinners. Marketing 101.

TrekMan

That's why they called him Basement Bickel! If that's how he runs his campaign, imagine how he would have decimated the sheriff's office!! Sheriff Chuck won for a reason!

DickD

I agree, that was true when I was running for Local Union President too.

Plumbum
Plumbum

[thumbup]

Plumbum
Plumbum

For anyone wishing to accept my challenge to find my posts declaring that Ba’Lane and Kirbie are painting the county blue - search under ‘Kelly Alzan’

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

smh...I don't believe anybody asked.

I'm hearing Toby Keith playing in the background at plumbum's house

I wanna talk about me

I wanna talk about me

Me me me me me

I wanna talk about me

Me me me me me

You you you you you you you you you you you you you

I wanna talk about me

TrekMan

👍👍👍

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I think….I hope that is starting to happen based on the rejection of a lot of the Trump endorsed candidates around the Country. And that seems to be the mood of Frederick County with the exception of District 5 voters. You can fool some of the people all of the time….. and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. The old saw.

