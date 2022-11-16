Republican Michael Hough’s lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race for Frederick County executive shrank to about 1,500 votes Wednesday after officials counted roughly 2,100 provisional ballots.
Canvassers at the Frederick County Board of Elections got through 2,090 provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — during Wednesday’s count, which lasted until about 10:30 p.m.
Fitzwater received 1,271 votes from provisional ballots, while Hough received 736.
When it was over, Hough had 50,865 votes to Fitzwater’s 49,337.
There were 5,582 ballots left to count after Wednesday’s tallying, said Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner.
Of those, 402 were “accept-in-part provisionals,” which occur when someone votes out of their proper district, and only some of their choices count. The other 5,180 ballots were remaining mail-ins.
Fitzwater’s deficit has gotten smaller with each day of mail-in and provisional ballot counting.
After Monday’s counting, Fitzwater, a two-term Frederick County Council member, trailed Hough, a two-term state senator representing Frederick and Carroll counties, by 2,063 votes.
Hough’s lead has been shrinking steadily since Election Night, when he had nearly 8,800 more votes than Fitzwater. The next day, Fitzwater said she thought the race “could go either way.”
From a podium at his campaign party at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center on Nov. 8, meanwhile, Hough said: “We think we are very safe in saying that we’re going to win this thing.”
Nearly three out of every four mail-in ballots counted in the race so far have gone to Fitzwater.
There are no automatic recounts in Maryland, but any candidate may request one.
A candidate who requests a recount must post a bond to pay for it. One exception is if the difference between the first- and second-place finishers is within 0.25%.
A recount petition must be filed within three days after a local board of elections certifies the results. The Frederick County Board of Elections is aiming to certify final general election results on Friday.
Counting is set to resume at the Board of Elections office at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wagner said.
Following Wednesday’s count, here’s where several races in Frederick County stood:
Frederick County executive
- Michael Hough, R: 50,865
- Jessica Fitzwater, D: 49,337
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Brad W. Young, D: 50,315
- Renee Knapp, D: 46,493
- Philip Dacey, R: 45,464
- Tony Chmelik, R: 45,044
- Jerry Donald, D: 11,830
- John A. Distel, R: 11,149
- Steven J. McKay, R: 11,830
- Lisa Jarosinski, D: 9,444
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D: 9,789
- Shelley Aloi, R: 5,535
- Kavonte Duckett, D: 11,438
- John Fer, R: 7,059
- Mason Carter, R: 13,189
- Julianna Lufkin, D: 6,830
Frederick County Board of Education (voters elect four candidates)
- Karen Yoho (Students First slate): 43,030
- Rae Gallagher (SF): 42,744
- Nancy A. Allen (Education Not Indoctrination slate): 41,699
- Dean Rose (SF): 41,630
- Cindy Rose (ENI): 38,261
- Ysela Bravo (SF): 37,388
- Olivia Angolia (ENI): 35,524
- Chuck Jenkins, R: 52,496
- Karl Bickel, D: 47,261
(56) comments
Hope Hough loses the count. We don't need a Mooney-Trump disciple leading this county.
[thumbup]
CE vote would not be so close if JF had not enraged most of District 1 with her slippery Sugarloaf Plan maneuver. Alienated many environmental, preservation, and smart-growth voters too.
It'll be interesting to see what the "under vote" tally looks like. ie people that would not vote for MH but also didn't want to vote for JF.
I assume you mean a ballot that voted for other offices but didn’t vote for other positions or either county executive candidate. Would that impact both candidates? So far the most votes were cast for Chuck Jenkins (Republican). If following party lines wouldn’t that mean Hough suffered more from under votes?🤷♂️
https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/provisional_voting.html
"Will my provisional ballot count?Provisional ballots are reviewed and counted even if they will not change the outcome of an election. Election officials start counting provisional ballots on the 2nd Wednesday after each election. Your ballot will be counted if you are a registered voter, were eligible to vote by provisional ballot, and met any other applicable requirements (see above).If you voted in the wrong county during early voting or at the wrong polling place on election day, only part of your provisional ballot will count. Election officials will count those contests or ballot questions that appear on the ballot where you live.Will my votes be secret?Yes. Your ballot will stay in the envelope until your local board of elections has reviewed your application. If your local board decides that your ballot should be counted, your ballot will be removed and immediately separated from your application so that your votes will be kept secret.Can I find out if my ballot was counted?Yes. You can use the voter look-up website to find out if your provisional ballot was counted and, if not, the reason why it was not counted. This information is available 10 days after the election."
If Jessica gets 65% of the remaining votes she would win by 146 votes.
Umm... Maybe before criticizing our election board, we ought to look around a bit. Looks like Carroll County isn't done yet either. And that is the only that I checked. So instead of jumping to conclusions about where the problem is, maybe we need to check what the process is. Personally, what difference does it make? Count all the votes. And please don't suggest a complete computerization of it. As someone who was a programmer, that has too much potential for fraud. We need a paper ballot so that the actual way a person voted can be reviewed if necessary.
Agree on the law on counts, this is simply following it. That should be amended. But you bank online, have brokerage accounts online, but your vote can't be online? Kind of confused on that point. What's the difference?
When you bank, you have a record of that transaction. If you are tracking your money, you will know whether the bank has handled it correctly. You can take steps to rectify it. For voting, once you have voted, you don't see that record so you would want a system that is trustworthy. Having paper ballots that can be recounted with observers from both parties is trustworthy as compared to a computer where the software can be written to affect the vote. About 20 years ago or maybe a little more, the use of computers (without backup copies on paper) was called into question when some odd occurrences happened at various places around the country. I believe Frederick Co. had a system with no paper backups for a short bit. Since then, MD changed - I believe it is by law that a paper version of each ballot must exist. But someone else may be more knowledgeable about this history. Regardless, I want a paper ballot copy of my vote. Knowing what one can do with a computer, I do not want that to be the sole counter of my vote.
With two factor authentication, we accept, almost throughout the US, remote notarizaton, through the Uniform Remote Notarization law. If a deed can be notarized in this manner, a vote can be as well.
Since I don't seem to be able to reply to Piedmontgardener, I will add here that authenticating a user is not the same as actually tabulating the vote. As Stalin said
"I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how." Computer software can correctly count the vote or it can get it wrong either because of a bug or because of an intentional manipulation. Paper ballots and the systems set up for counting them are the backup system in case something goes wrong - intentionally or unintentionally.
This might be helpful. Track your vote: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch
True that… Anne Arundel County will likely miss Maryland Board of Elections' Friday deadline to certify its election results. As of yesterday, they still had approximately 40,000 mail-in and provisional ballots still needed to be canvassed.
I predict Jessica will win by 250-500 votes
CE vote: Jessica Fitzwater (JF) is on track to win very narrowly over Michael Hough (MH). MH now has 50,865 counted votes to JF's 49,337. MH having got 736 of yesterday's 2090 provisional votes, there was a 35/65 MH/JF split. With 5582 such votes left to be counted and if MH gets the same 0.35 of those, then he gets 1954 + 50,865 for a total 52,819. JF then gets 0.65 of 5582 or 3628 + 49,337 = 52,965. So we end up MH 52,819, JF 52,965, JF winning by 146 votes. But check my arithmetic!
I did it without reading your text and arrived at the same number, Peter.
Thanks to both of you - appreciate the analysis.
Thanks Peter!
Is there an order of counting they have to follow? Why wouldn't they finish the clear cut mail in ballots before jumping to the provisional ballots?
Because we have a fixed number of provisional ballots, but MIB are still trickling in.
Because Maryland law requires it to be done on Wednesday. See the earlier text on Maryland requirements.
Good to see that the school board is still tightening and the sane candidates may indeed triumph.
That these ballots aren't fully counted, and the process of tallying them up continues on, still, alas, with no end in sight nine days after the election, speaks the the need to replace Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner for cause.
Agree it's a disgrace it takes so long and that it speaks to the need for an explanation from Ms Wagner. But let's be fair. There may well factors beyond her control that make it such a ridiculously longdrawn out procedure. In which case her successor would face the same constraints, and replacing her would not help.
Why isn't the vote counting automated? They are actually counting these ballots by hand?? If so, no wonder people are believing that there is an issue with our voting process!! It's insane!! If I were Mike Hough, I would have my legal team gearing up!
Ahh, now that the number is drawing closer for JF, you start the conspiracy rumor. If the count was automated, the provisional ballots would all be subject to being rejected for some reason. Count all valid ballots and live with the results.
No, the votes are counted by a machine, but you cannot simply remove a ballot from an envelope and run it through a machine. You have to confirm that the ballot that was sent to the voter was actually the ballot that was received back from the voter. The envelopes and ballots are coded to confirm to whom they were sent. If there is an inconsistency, that has to be resolved (for example, a husband and wife may have opened their ballots and completed them at the same time, but placed them in the other spouse's envelope, which results in a flag to confirm who did what and if it's correct). If an inconsistency cannot be resolved with the voter by phone or in person, such as having a valid explanation for the inconsistency, then the ballot is decided by the board to void. This takes time.
For provisional ballots, you have to confirm that you have a valid voter, a valid location, a valid ballot and valid races. People may walk into a voting location that is not their home precinct and decide that they do not want to travel to their home precinct. That person votes a provisional ballot and the canvassing team has to confirm whether that voter's ballot matches all the races of the home precinct. The races that do not match the home precinct will not be counted. This requires the canvassing team to take a new ballot from the home precinct, transfer the valid votes that count for the home precinct and void the old ballot with votes for races for which that voter was not eligible to vote. Again, this makes the new ballot able to go through the machine. All of this is done by hand (there is no other way) and under the watchful eyes of many people.
When you vote in person, the check-in process and correct ballots are confirmed. When you place your completed ballot in the counting device you will know instantly if it is accepted or whether you have an error (over-voting warning or stray marks which require the ballot to be voided and you complete a new one).
When you vote by mail/dropox, the entire check-in process with confirmation of correct ballot must be done by hand, and if the ballot has stray marks they must also be resolved by hand by discussion and oversight. Some people will indicate that they have a change of address or party affiliation and they write notes on the ballots. Those ballots will not go through the counting machines (a requirement) and the votes must be transferred to a new ballot that the machine can count. The old ballot is voided. All done under the watchful eye of many people. This takes a lot of time.
Wagner is not the one at fault here; state law prohibits us from counting the MIB as they come in. There was a state measure to allow them to count MIB earlier, but IIRC Hogan vetoed it.
Have been able to count mail-in ballots since September 3rd in Maryland. Request to hold up counting pending further legal action denied by Appeals Court.
Correct. Everything seems to be working smoothly. It just takes time because there is much more involved than people realize. I wish everyone would work elections at least once to see all the steps and then they would appreciate the process and thoroughness of what is going on now.
There is little doubt that the BOE controls local elections.
The BoE as "the Illuminati"? Oh, do tell!
Oh, pug-leeeese….enough Qanon crap.
Hilarious! I could not come up with a more ridiculous conclusion based upon the facts presented if I tried.
Would you please explain that, Nelga?
jsk - you seem to continue to go down the rabbit hole.
"There is little doubt ..."
That's exactly what the leprechaunists of the Hard denomination say about pots of gold at the ends of rainbows. "There is little doubt that you can find gold at the end of a rainbow."
It's ridiculous that Frederick County is STILL counting votes. Florida counted a whole state in 5 hours. Rules changes are needed.
👍👍👍
Mail in ballots had until the 18th to be received as long as they were postmarked by the 8th at midnight due to snail mail I believe, so counting couldn’t end until then. It’s been fun watching the gap close after each batch is counted. Adds a little suspense to the process. Just be patient.
They could only cound ~ 2,000 ballots in a day? That seems really low. Do they need more volunteers or something?
No, the FNP said the plan was to devote Wednesday to the provisional ballots and finish all the counting by Friday.
I guess the question is why? I'm fine with it taking a bit but am also confused why Tuesday there was no counting and why yesterday the plan was to stop counting the easy votes and instead only do provisional ballots.
Perhaps they are being overly conscientious because of the nonsense concerning non-existent voter fraud. Are you one of the big lie supporters?
More volunteers may have helped. Counting a lot of the provisional ballots takes more time as, from my personal experience on election day, a lot of voters requested mail-in ballots and then wanted to vote on election day. Each one with this scenario needs to be checked to be sure they only get one vote.
Wow…how dramatic. With the exception of Sheriff Jenkins, I’m disappointed more Republicans didn’t win. There exists a significant population of them in our community & they should have a seat at the table. Perhaps this drubbing will motivate them to come to their senses. When they’re ready to drop the “alternate facts” & compromise, I’m certain they’ll find Democrats eager to meet them halfway.
[thumbup][thumbup]Mr S 100%
You’re not understanding.
The republicans in the county are up there in age and are passing away. Ba’Lane and Kirbie turned the county blue with all the developments they approved.
If you can find my posts from back when Ba’Lane and Kirbie were in office you WILL see that I was the first person to state that they are making the county blue. I made that announcement before anyone else ever thought of it.
Bickel had a very strong shot. Had he ran radio ads, newspaper ads, and got out with his signs other than just Monrovia buckeystown and Urbana, he could have won. I told him this online here when he made his 2nd attempt. Elections are simply a popularity contest. You have to get your name out to be popular. Attending Democratic dinners doesn’t cut it, you still need to make yourself popular with people that are not at the dinners. Marketing 101.
That's why they called him Basement Bickel! If that's how he runs his campaign, imagine how he would have decimated the sheriff's office!! Sheriff Chuck won for a reason!
I agree, that was true when I was running for Local Union President too.
[thumbup]
For anyone wishing to accept my challenge to find my posts declaring that Ba’Lane and Kirbie are painting the county blue - search under ‘Kelly Alzan’
smh...I don't believe anybody asked.
I'm hearing Toby Keith playing in the background at plumbum's house
I wanna talk about me
I wanna talk about me
Me me me me me
I wanna talk about me
Me me me me me
You you you you you you you you you you you you you
I wanna talk about me
👍👍👍
I think….I hope that is starting to happen based on the rejection of a lot of the Trump endorsed candidates around the Country. And that seems to be the mood of Frederick County with the exception of District 5 voters. You can fool some of the people all of the time….. and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time. The old saw.
