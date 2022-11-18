Jessica Fitzwater has been elected Frederick County executive, according to unofficial election results from the Frederick County Board of Elections on Friday.
Fitzwater, a Democrat who has represented the east side of Frederick on the County Council since 2014, defeated Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican who has represented Frederick and Carroll counties since 2015.
Fitzwater received 53,291 votes, 989 more than Hough, who had 52,302.
She received 50.40% of the vote, while he received 49.46%.
Fitzwater trailed Hough by nearly 8,800 votes on Election Night, Nov. 8.
But she received nearly three out of every four votes counted after Election Day, which included mail-ins and provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility.
Once the vote totals are certified, Fitzwater would succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, a fellow Democrat.
Gardner, who could not run a third time because of term limits, has been the county's only executive since the shift from a commissioner-led government to a charter government — with a county executive and a legislative County Council — in 2014.
This story will be updated.
