Ballot counting - Fitzwater
County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, the Democratic nominee for county executive, reacts to the final ballot being fed into a counting machine Friday evening at the Frederick County Board of Elections. At right is Paul Fulcher, one of Fitzwater's campaign workers.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Jessica Fitzwater has been elected Frederick County executive, according to unofficial election results from the Frederick County Board of Elections on Friday.

Fitzwater, a Democrat who has represented the east side of Frederick on the County Council since 2014, defeated Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican who has represented Frederick and Carroll counties since 2015.

