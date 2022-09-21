Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater defended the county’s progress during eight years of charter government, while state Sen. Michael Hough advocated for a course correction, as the two county executive candidates sparred during a forum on Wednesday. 

Fitzwater and Hough received a list of topics before the forum, which the Rotary Club of Frederick hosted at Dutch’s Daughter.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

Burgessdr

Hough is a loser.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription