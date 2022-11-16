Republican Michael Hough’s lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race for Frederick County executive shrank to about 1,500 votes Wednesday after officials counted roughly 2,100 provisional ballots.
Canvassers at the Frederick County Board of Elections got through 2,090 provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — during Wednesday’s count, which lasted until about 10:30 p.m.
Fitzwater received 1,271 votes from provisional ballots, while Hough received 736.
When it was over, Hough had 50,865 votes to Fitzwater’s 49,337.
There were 5,582 ballots left to count after Wednesday’s tallying, said Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner.
Of those, 402 were “accept-in-part provisionals,” which occur when someone votes out of their proper district, and only some of their choices count. The other 5,180 ballots were remaining mail-ins.
Fitzwater’s deficit has gotten smaller with each day of mail-in and provisional ballot counting.
After Monday’s counting, Fitzwater, a two-term Frederick County Council member, trailed Hough, a two-term state senator representing Frederick and Carroll counties, by 2,063 votes.
Hough’s lead has been shrinking steadily since Election Night, when he had nearly 8,800 more votes than Fitzwater. The next day, Fitzwater said she thought the race “could go either way.”
From a podium at his campaign party at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center on Nov. 8, meanwhile, Hough said: “We think we are very safe in saying that we’re going to win this thing.”
Nearly three out of every four mail-in ballots counted in the race so far have gone to Fitzwater.
There are no automatic recounts in Maryland, but any candidate may request one.
A candidate who requests a recount must post a bond to pay for it. One exception is if the difference between the first- and second-place finishers is within 0.25%.
A recount petition must be filed within three days after a local board of elections certifies the results. The Frederick County Board of Elections is aiming to certify final general election results on Friday.
Counting is set to resume at the Board of Elections office at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wagner said.
Following Wednesday’s count, here’s where several races in Frederick County stood:
Frederick County executive
- Michael Hough, R: 50,865
- Jessica Fitzwater, D: 49,337
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Brad W. Young, D: 50,315
- Renee Knapp, D: 46,493
- Philip Dacey, R: 45,464
- Tony Chmelik, R: 45,044
- Jerry Donald, D: 11,830
- John A. Distel, R: 11,149
- Steven J. McKay, R: 11,830
- Lisa Jarosinski, D: 9,444
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D: 9,789
- Shelley Aloi, R: 5,535
- Kavonte Duckett, D: 11,438
- John Fer, R: 7,059
- Mason Carter, R: 13,189
- Julianna Lufkin, D: 6,830
Frederick County Board of Education (voters elect four candidates)
- Karen Yoho (Students First slate): 43,030
- Rae Gallagher (SF): 42,744
- Nancy A. Allen (Education Not Indoctrination slate): 41,699
- Dean Rose (SF): 41,630
- Cindy Rose (ENI): 38,261
- Ysela Bravo (SF): 37,388
- Olivia Angolia (ENI): 35,524
- Chuck Jenkins, R: 52,496
- Karl Bickel, D: 47,261
