County Executive Forum
Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater speaks at a forum for Democratic candidates for county executive at the ARC of Frederick County in April. Daryl Boffman, left, and Councilman Kai Hagen look on.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County executive candidate Jessica Fitzwater raised more than double the amount that her opponent, state Sen. Michael Hough, brought in from early July to late August, according to new campaign finance reports.

Fitzwater, a Democrat who since 2014 has represented the east side of Frederick on the County Council, raised $124,000 between July 4 and Aug. 23, the period for the latest campaign finance reports.

Piedmontgardener

Won't matter at all, Michael, Mike or whatever his name is this cycle has an anvil of Trump, Mooney and Dobbs around his neck. He's toast. I'd love to have a serious, thoughtful regionally focused Republican who doesn't endorse seditious traitors or their enablers like Cox to vote for. So I'll gladly send him back to his day job of promoting Mooney.

Plumbum

i miss kirbie delaughter

