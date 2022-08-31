Frederick County executive candidate Jessica Fitzwater raised more than double the amount that her opponent, state Sen. Michael Hough, brought in from early July to late August, according to new campaign finance reports.
Fitzwater, a Democrat who since 2014 has represented the east side of Frederick on the County Council, raised $124,000 between July 4 and Aug. 23, the period for the latest campaign finance reports.
Hough, a Republican who since 2015 has represented Frederick and Carroll counties in the state legislature, raised $58,000 during the same period.
“My fundraising support serves as a stark contrast to my opponent, who is relying on his Washington, D.C. connections and out-of-state contributors to try to influence Frederick County politics,” Fitzwater said in a press release Wednesday. “We don’t need outsiders trying to tell us what our future should be.”
However, going back to early 2021, Hough has raised four times as much money as Fitzwater.
From January 2021 through early July 2022, Hough raised $478,000. Fitzwater raised $195,000 during the same period.
Since 2017, Hough has worked as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican in West Virginia, who formerly represented Frederick County as a state senator.
Campaign finance reports showed only subtle differences in the number of out-of-state contributions the two candidates received.
About 5.4% of individual contributions to Fitzwater's campaign came from outside Maryland, campaign finance reports show. Her out-of-state contributions totaled $14,800, or roughly 12% of the money donated to her campaign between July 4 and Aug. 23.
Individual donations from outside Maryland comprised 6.5% of the money given to Hough's campaign, according to campaign finance reports. His out-of-state contributions totaled $5,900, or 10% of cash given to his campaign.
"We are proud to have nearly a 4-to-1 cash-on-hand advantage over Jessica Fitzwater," Hough wrote in a text message on Wednesday. "Her report showed a large chunk of her donations came from liberal politicians who want to turn us into Montgomery County North."
Between July 4 and Aug. 23, Hough spent $110,000 and had $434,000 remaining heading into the Nov. 8 general election.
Fitzwater spent $143,000, and she had $119,000 in cash remaining.
Fitzwater won the Democratic primary election in July with 58% of the vote. She defeated County Councilman Kai Hagen and Daryl Boffman, a business consultant and former Frederick County Board of Education member.
Fitzwater's two former rivals contributed to her campaign during the last transaction period. Hagen donated $3,000 and Boffman contributed $2,000.
Hough ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.
After refraining from making any campaign donations in the contested primary election, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, gave $6,000 to Fitzwater’s campaign.
Fitzwater received help from federal Democratic lawmakers, too, including $11,500 from U.S. Rep. David Trone and his wife, June; $4,000 from U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin; and $6,000 from U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown.
Hough received $1,000 from state Del. Barrie Ciliberti, who has represented Frederick and Carroll counties since 2015, and $3,000 from state Sen. John (Jack) Bailey’s campaign. Bailey represents Calvert and St. Mary’s counties.
County Council
In addition to the next county executive, voters will elect seven candidates to the County Council in November. Below are campaign finance numbers for the 14 remaining County Council candidates for the period from July 4 to Aug. 23:
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Tony Chmelik (R) raised $0, spent $1,470, has $1,540 remaining
- Councilman Phil Dacey (R) raised $11,770, spent $19,340, has $72,450 remaining
- Renee Knapp (D) raised $5,100, spent $185, has $11,460 remaining
- Brad Young (D) raised $15,680, spent $7,580, has $37,370 remaining
District 1
- John Distel (R) raised $2,150, spent $1,460 has $3,730 remaining
- Councilman Jerry Donald (D) raised $3,940, spent $12,680, has $14,590 remaining
District 2
- Councilman Steve McKay (R) raised $4,500, spent $6,320, has $6,440 remaining
- Lisa Jarosinski (D) raised $8,070, spent $828, has $9,490 remaining
District 3
- Shelley Aloi (R) raised $0, spent $64, has $536 remaining
- Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) raised $1,380, spent $43, has $17,790 remaining
District 4
- John Fer (R) raised $350, spent $0, has $350 remaining
- Kavonte Duckett (D) raised $1,640, spent $3,980, has $6,030 remaining
District 5
- Mason Carter (R) raised $3,080, spent $6,130, has $2,510 remaining
- Julianna Lufkin (D) raised $150, spent $2,020, has $1,390 remaining
(2) comments
Won't matter at all, Michael, Mike or whatever his name is this cycle has an anvil of Trump, Mooney and Dobbs around his neck. He's toast. I'd love to have a serious, thoughtful regionally focused Republican who doesn't endorse seditious traitors or their enablers like Cox to vote for. So I'll gladly send him back to his day job of promoting Mooney.
i miss kirbie delaughter
