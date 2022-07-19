Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater pulled out to a commanding lead ahead of Councilman Kai Hagen and Daryl Boffman for the Democratic nomination for Frederick County executive, based on unofficial results released early Wednesday.

Election officials, however, cannot begin counting mail-in ballots until Thursday, under state law.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(14) comments

Burgessdr

Great news. Beating Hagen by 2 to 1. He and his supporters thought he had the election all wrapped up. The peop look e have spoken.

Report Add Reply
franklin3

Not true. Kai and supporters have known for awhile that his campaign was not going well.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

It was extremely obvious

One: politics needed for him with the traffic stop episode. That, and the balloon ban. Look, I’m disputing balloons harming critters. Ok? There just are more pressing priorities that tax payers want to see council focus on. Leave the balloons for the EPA to handle.

Two: his campaign Facebook page. All negative comments. And no one coming to his rescue to defend him. Over the weekend I was stalking his page and was thinking “this doesn’t look very promising for Kye”

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

I guess kurbie Delaughter is speakin from first hand experience:

” MC Keegan-Ayer and Mike Blue, maybe you both should've put those glasses over your eyes instead of on the end of your noses.......you would have then seen how pissed your constituents were. Good riddance to both of you.

Great day to be an American.........”

LOL

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Kirbie prefers progressive lenses?

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

About two months ago I pledged to the people of frederick county that we would make sure Kye would NOT have any chance at county executive. And I came through as I promised.

Come November please Write in Kelly Alzan for Sheriff. I get results.

Report Add Reply
Burgessdr

😍

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

We need to make a new batch of lawn signs. Send donations to 3c, Treasurer

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
Plumbum
Plumbum

(Sung in the tune of bye bye miss American pie)

Report Add Reply
Panhead

God help us.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Who?

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Seems as he already has….turning Frederick blue

Report Add Reply
disneynut

👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription