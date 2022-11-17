Thursday Ballot Counting
Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner shows canvassers a ballot containing an error as counting continued on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Heading into what could be the final day of ballot counting in Frederick County, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater trailed Republican Michael Hough by 862 votes — less than 1 percentage point — in the race for county executive, results from ballot counting on Thursday show.

Fitzwater, a two-term County Council member, was behind Hough, a two-term state senator, by more than 1,500 votes after ballot counting on Wednesday.

(6) comments

Travis Bickle

If the Dingbat wins all rentals in Frederick will go up in price thanks to her moronic idea of charging the landlords to register property. Hough worked for a nutjob but he would never do something this stupid.

lewisantq

The final ripple of FNP's red wave.

Sycamore1041

Sounds like they should rethink sending ballots electronically, or at least find a better way to do it than requiring canvassers to recopy the electronic ballots onto a ballot that will go through the machines.

Burgessdr

At this rate she will win by about 500 votes

Plumbum
Plumbum

First to post a comment!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

You win a lifetime subscription to the FNP!

