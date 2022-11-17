Heading into what could be the final day of ballot counting in Frederick County, Democrat Jessica Fitzwater trailed Republican Michael Hough by 862 votes — less than 1 percentage point — in the race for county executive, results from ballot counting on Thursday show.
Fitzwater, a two-term County Council member, was behind Hough, a two-term state senator, by more than 1,500 votes after ballot counting on Wednesday.
Fitzwater has cut into her deficit after each day of mail-in and provisional ballot counting since Election Day on Nov. 8, when Hough led by nearly 8,800 votes.
She has received nearly three out of every four votes counted after Election Day.
Local canvassers counted about 1,800 ballots on Thursday.
There were about 3,800 ballots left after Thursday’s count, Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner said in an interview.
Local canvassers have counted fewer ballots on days when they had to get through provisional ballots or mail-ins that were sent electronically, which voters printed and completed on their own paper, rather than on an official ballot. Canvassers had to duplicate all mail-ins that were sent electronically onto an official ballot, so that voting machines would tabulate them.
The Frederick County Board of Elections got through 4,500 ballots on Nov. 10 and 5,025 on Nov. 11 — both days when canvassers were counting mail-in ballots that were mailed or otherwise not sent electronically.
Most of the remaining ballots are mail-ins. A handful of them, 21, are provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility.
About 25 of the ballots left still require a signature from the voter, Wagner said. Voters whom the Frederick County Board of Elections has reached out to about signing their ballot have until 10 a.m. on Friday to do so.
Volunteer canvassers with the Frederick County Board of Elections will resume counting the remaining ballots at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 10 a.m. on Friday will be counted. Before beginning the day’s count, election officials plan to go to the U.S. Postal Service building on East Patrick Street in Frederick to collect the remaining mail-in ballots that have met that deadline.
The Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled to certify the election results on Friday. But if the board cannot count all of the remaining ballots, it will finish up on Saturday, Wagner said.
If the board certifies the election results on Friday, candidates will have until Monday to request a recount. There are no automatic recounts under Maryland state law.
A candidate who requests a recount must post a bond to pay for it. But, there is no charge for the recount if it leads to a change in results or if the difference between the first- and second-place finishers is within 0.25%, according to Maryland law.
After counting the remaining ballots, the Frederick County Board of Elections must certify the election results, then send certified copies of the results to Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland State Board of Elections and the clerk for the Circuit Court for Frederick County.
The State Board of Elections is expected to certify the elections on Dec. 13.
Following Thursday’s count, here’s where several races in Frederick County stood:
Frederick County executive
- Michael Hough, R: 51,377
- Jessica Fitzwater, D: 50,515
Seven seats on the Frederick County Council
At-large (voters elect two candidates)
- Brad W. Young, D: 51,463
- Renee Knapp, D: 47,594
- Philip Dacey, R: 45,913
- Tony Chmelik, R: 45,491
- Jerry Donald, D: 12,088
- John A. Distel, R: 11,244
- Steven J. McKay, R: 11,956
- Lisa Jarosinski, D: 9,666
- M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D: 9,973
- Shelley Aloi, R: 5,573
- Kavonte Duckett, D: 11,669
- John Fer, R: 7,111
- Mason Carter, R: 13,284
- Julianna Lufkin, D: 6,978
Frederick County Board of Education (voters elect four candidates)
- Karen Yoho (Students First slate): 43,952
- Rae Gallagher (SF): 43,687
- Dean Rose (SF): 42,503
- Nancy A. Allen (Education Not Indoctrination slate): 42,152
- Cindy Rose (ENI): 38,714
- Ysela Bravo (SF): 38,206
- Olivia Angolia (ENI): 35,904
- Chuck Jenkins, R: 53,036
- Karl Bickel, D: 48,407
If the Dingbat wins all rentals in Frederick will go up in price thanks to her moronic idea of charging the landlords to register property. Hough worked for a nutjob but he would never do something this stupid.
The final ripple of FNP's red wave.
Sounds like they should rethink sending ballots electronically, or at least find a better way to do it than requiring canvassers to recopy the electronic ballots onto a ballot that will go through the machines.
At this rate she will win by about 500 votes
First to post a comment!
You win a lifetime subscription to the FNP!
